Arts & Entertainment

Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy ‘The Raja Saab’: First Look Creates Buzz

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy ‘The Raja Saab’: First Look Creates Buzz

Indian cinema is set to welcome another potential blockbuster as Prabhas, a leading figure in the industry, steps into a new genre with a horror-comedy film titled ‘The Raja Saab’. The first look of the film was unveiled during the auspicious occasions of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, and it didn’t take long for the vibrant poster to stir a buzz on social media platforms.

Stepping into New Genres with ‘The Raja Saab’

Directed by Maruthi, known for his contributions to Telugu cinema, ‘The Raja Saab’ features Prabhas in a massy avatar. Appearing in a lungi, shirt, and chappals, amidst a backdrop of festive celebrations, the actor seems ready to embrace the essence of his character. The film, co-produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla, is anticipated to transcend linguistic and genre boundaries, promising a unique cinematic experience for movie lovers.

Multi-Lingual Release and Promotions

‘The Raja Saab’ is not limited to a single language but is set for a multi-lingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This strategic move will likely expand the audience base, reaching different corners of the country. Complementing the release strategy, promotional efforts for the film have also kicked off in full swing, with life-sized cutouts of the film’s poster adorning the city of Hyderabad.

Continuing Success and Future Ventures

Prabhas’s venture into ‘The Raja Saab’ comes fresh off the success of his recent film, ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. The movie has made waves at the box office, grossing Rs 500 crore worldwide. Beyond ‘The Raja Saab,’ Prabhas has another exciting project in the pipeline – a sci-fi film titled ‘Kalki AD2898’. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, with the release date yet to be announced.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

