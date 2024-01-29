PPS From Durham to Celebrate 'Eriaz~' Album Release with Performance at Coast2Coast

Renowned hip-hop artist PPS From Durham is set to electrify the stage at Coast2Coast in Atlanta on January 28, 2024, celebrating the release of his much-anticipated album, 'Eriaz~.' Widely recognized for his unique blend of lyricism and evocative storytelling, the Durham, North Carolina native is a prominent figure in the North Carolina hip-hop scene.

PPS From Durham: A Lyrical Maestro

Known by his real name as Patiently Pushing Success, PPS has carved a distinct niche for himself in the hip-hop world. His music, characterized by a rich mix of personal experiences, social commentary, and introspection, offers a refreshing variety for listeners. Each track is a testament to his lyrical prowess, shedding light on different facets of life and society.

'Eriaz~': A Tribute to a Friend

The album 'Eriaz~' is a special tribute to PPS's late friend Zaire. It is a beautiful reflection of Zaire's diverse personality and the profound impact he had on PPS's life. The album's tracks echo this sentiment, weaving a tapestry of memories, love, and loss.

An Energetic Celebration of Hip-hop at Coast2Coast

The upcoming event at Coast2Coast is expected to be a vibrant celebration of hip-hop culture. Attendees can anticipate an energetic and passionate performance from PPS, showcasing the new tracks from 'Eriaz~.' Fans can now access 'Eriaz~' on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

For more information about PPS From Durham, as well as media inquiries, interviews, or booking requests, please contact Wyze Entertainment.