en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Power Rangers Universe Expands with Revelation of Pre-Mighty Morphin Teams

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Power Rangers Universe Expands with Revelation of Pre-Mighty Morphin Teams

In a significant expansion of the Power Rangers universe, Boom! Studios’ comic book series has unveiled that there were multiple Ranger teams predating the much-beloved Mighty Morphin squad of the 1990s. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 20 and Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger 1, among other issues, present these revelations, adding a substantial layer of depth and context that is instrumental for the long-term success of the franchise.

Unearthing the Antecedents

The earlier Ranger teams include the Omega Rangers, Solar Rangers, and a unique team from 1969 led by Grace Sterling, who takes the mantle as the first female Red Ranger. This revelation, while shedding a new light on the Power Rangers history, also redefines the dynamics of leadership within the teams, highlighting the role of female leadership in a domain traditionally dominated by male figures.

Cross-Pollination of Narratives

The comic book series does not merely supply new storylines and historical context; it also intricately interweaves with the Power Rangers TV shows, thereby enriching the overall narrative of the franchise. Key characters and elements from the comics, such as the Morphin Masters and Dark Ranger powers, have seamlessly transitioned into television series plotlines, exhibiting a remarkable synergy between the different mediums of the franchise.

Fan Engagement and Franchise Success

Engaging with both the comics and TV shows provides fans with a more comprehensive understanding and experience of the Power Rangers universe. This multi-dimensional approach to the franchise’s storytelling not only sustains the interest of existing fans but also helps attract new followers. Furthermore, the recent release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 115 on 12/27/23, offers the Rangers a slender chance to liberate Safehaven. This storyline, along with others, keeps the readers on tenterhooks, thereby propelling the Power Rangers franchise towards continued success.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
40 seconds ago
Jacob Elordi Addresses Passionate Responses to 'Saltburn's' Controversial Bathtub Scene
Actor Jacob Elordi, known for his role as Felix in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’, has come forward to discuss the audience’s passionate responses to the film’s much-debated bathtub scene. Elordi recalls a screening in Australia where viewers reacted with a mix of gasps and yells, a testament to the film’s ability to provoke strong reactions. Controversy
Jacob Elordi Addresses Passionate Responses to 'Saltburn's' Controversial Bathtub Scene
2024: An Encore of Melodies - The Anticipated Releases in Pop Music
3 mins ago
2024: An Encore of Melodies - The Anticipated Releases in Pop Music
FUZE Talent Show 2023: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity
3 mins ago
FUZE Talent Show 2023: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity
Unresolved Mystery in 'Only Murders in the Building': Who Poisoned Winnie?
2 mins ago
Unresolved Mystery in 'Only Murders in the Building': Who Poisoned Winnie?
BIO Girls Shifts Focus with New Art-Based Pilot Program
2 mins ago
BIO Girls Shifts Focus with New Art-Based Pilot Program
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Set to Conclude with an Intense Fourth Season
3 mins ago
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Set to Conclude with an Intense Fourth Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
10 seconds
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
24 seconds
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
46 seconds
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 min
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
1 min
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
2 mins
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
2 mins
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
2 mins
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
2 mins
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 min
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
22 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
30 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app