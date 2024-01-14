en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Potential Revival of ‘The Office’ Under Discussion, Reveals Creator Greg Daniels

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Potential Revival of ‘The Office’ Under Discussion, Reveals Creator Greg Daniels

Creator of ‘The Office’, Greg Daniels is currently exploring the idea of a potential revival of the iconic comedy series. The discussion is in its early stages, and the new version, if it comes to fruition, would be set in a different office and feature an entirely new cast of characters. Despite this, it would still exist within the same universe as the original series, thus opening the possibilities for cameos from the beloved original cast.

A New Take on an Old Favorite

The new iteration of ‘The Office’ is being conceived as a unique entity, distinct from its predecessor. The aim is to avoid creating a mere replica of the original version, instead opting for a fresh take that still pays homage to its roots. The original ‘The Office’ aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and subsequently found a second lease of life on Netflix, where it became one of the platform’s most popular programs in the U.S.

The Power of Streaming

With the rise of streaming platforms and the enduring popularity of the original series, a revival of ‘The Office’ seems almost inevitable. NBCUniversal paid a whopping $500 million to make the series exclusive to its streaming platform, Peacock, which was tied to the platform’s launch. ‘The Office’ played a significant role in launching the careers of Hollywood stars like Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, and more.

Early Stages and Future Aspirations

Despite the ongoing discussions about the revival, there is no current commitment from a network or streaming service. The primary focus at this stage is to ensure a solid concept for the revival. However, given the original show’s popularity, particularly in the streaming domain, Peacock is suggested as a potential future platform for the show.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Actor Alec Musser of 'All My Children' Fame Passes Away at 50
Alec Musser, renowned for his portrayal as Del Henry in the soap opera ‘All My Children,’ has passed away at 50. His sudden departure at his residence in Del Mar, California, has left the entertainment industry and fans in shock. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. A Journey from Reality TV to ‘All My
Actor Alec Musser of 'All My Children' Fame Passes Away at 50
Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce From Wife Heyyoun Chang
4 mins ago
Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce From Wife Heyyoun Chang
Resistance Poets Honor Fallen Commanders Through 'Rhymes of Victory'
6 mins ago
Resistance Poets Honor Fallen Commanders Through 'Rhymes of Victory'
Footballer Jude Bellingham's Budding Romance with R&B Singer Rmarni Eliss
3 mins ago
Footballer Jude Bellingham's Budding Romance with R&B Singer Rmarni Eliss
Yo Gotti's Brother, Big Jook, Fatally Shot in Memphis Amid Speculation
4 mins ago
Yo Gotti's Brother, Big Jook, Fatally Shot in Memphis Amid Speculation
Soca Veteran Irvin 'Blackie' Blackman Delights Fans with New Track 'Gladman'
4 mins ago
Soca Veteran Irvin 'Blackie' Blackman Delights Fans with New Track 'Gladman'
Latest Headlines
World News
Southlake Mayor John Huffman's Shift from DEI Support to Anti-Woke Stance
5 seconds
Southlake Mayor John Huffman's Shift from DEI Support to Anti-Woke Stance
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly's Hurling
7 seconds
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly's Hurling
Tennessee Tech Secures Victory over Southeast Missouri in College Basketball Match
11 seconds
Tennessee Tech Secures Victory over Southeast Missouri in College Basketball Match
NFL Wild Card Games: Inactive Players Announced for Dolphins-Chiefs Clash
22 seconds
NFL Wild Card Games: Inactive Players Announced for Dolphins-Chiefs Clash
Western Illinois Triumphs over Eastern Illinois in a Hard-Fought College Basketball Encounter
25 seconds
Western Illinois Triumphs over Eastern Illinois in a Hard-Fought College Basketball Encounter
Columbus Triumphs over Long Island Lutheran in Spalding Hoopball Classic
28 seconds
Columbus Triumphs over Long Island Lutheran in Spalding Hoopball Classic
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in a Show of Precision and Efficiency
36 seconds
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in a Show of Precision and Efficiency
The Clash of Choices: A Family Torn Between Child-Free Decision and Infertility Struggles
48 seconds
The Clash of Choices: A Family Torn Between Child-Free Decision and Infertility Struggles
CS Northridge Pulls Ahead in Second Half to Secure Victory Over Cal State Fullerton
54 seconds
CS Northridge Pulls Ahead in Second Half to Secure Victory Over Cal State Fullerton
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app