Potential Revival of ‘The Office’ Under Discussion, Reveals Creator Greg Daniels

Creator of ‘The Office’, Greg Daniels is currently exploring the idea of a potential revival of the iconic comedy series. The discussion is in its early stages, and the new version, if it comes to fruition, would be set in a different office and feature an entirely new cast of characters. Despite this, it would still exist within the same universe as the original series, thus opening the possibilities for cameos from the beloved original cast.

A New Take on an Old Favorite

The new iteration of ‘The Office’ is being conceived as a unique entity, distinct from its predecessor. The aim is to avoid creating a mere replica of the original version, instead opting for a fresh take that still pays homage to its roots. The original ‘The Office’ aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and subsequently found a second lease of life on Netflix, where it became one of the platform’s most popular programs in the U.S.

The Power of Streaming

With the rise of streaming platforms and the enduring popularity of the original series, a revival of ‘The Office’ seems almost inevitable. NBCUniversal paid a whopping $500 million to make the series exclusive to its streaming platform, Peacock, which was tied to the platform’s launch. ‘The Office’ played a significant role in launching the careers of Hollywood stars like Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, and more.

Early Stages and Future Aspirations

Despite the ongoing discussions about the revival, there is no current commitment from a network or streaming service. The primary focus at this stage is to ensure a solid concept for the revival. However, given the original show’s popularity, particularly in the streaming domain, Peacock is suggested as a potential future platform for the show.