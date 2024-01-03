Post-Roe v. Wade Overturning Film Aims to Spark Conversation on Bodily Autonomy

As Roe v. Wade is overturned, a film currently in post-production is poised to add to the discourse on bodily autonomy and the shortcomings of democracy in upholding the majority’s needs. Supported by industry giants Keslow, Panavision, and The Ebell of Los Angeles, the production is set to wrap up within two months despite financial constraints.

Star-Studded Cast

Featuring an ensemble cast comprising Jennifer Holland, Sean Gunn, Molly C. Quinn, Jason George, Jackie Tohn, among others, the movie promises a diverse array of performances. The cast is further enriched by the inclusion of Monique Coleman, Parker Young, Regina Ting Chen, Ian Nelson, and more.

Anthology of Varied Genres

The film forays into various genres, including horror, sci-fi, satire, and dark comedy, with each segment being directed by a different filmmaker. The wraparound segment, directed by EP Natasha Halevi, will bridge these diversified segments into a cohesive anthology.

Highly Collaborative Effort

The production team, led by Giselle Gilbert, Jordan Crucchiola, and others, along with additional producers for individual segments, showcases the collaborative essence of this endeavor. The professional networks of key actors such as Milano, Madsen, Torres, and Vayntrub, as represented by their respective agents and management firms, further highlight the industry-wide effort poured into this project.