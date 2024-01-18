Post-Punk Band Chalk Announces New EP ‘Conditions II’ and Single ‘Claw’

In an electrifying announcement, Belfast-based post-punk and electronic band Chalk has set the stage for the release of their new EP, ‘Conditions II’. The highly anticipated project is scheduled to hit the shelves on March 1st, under the banner of Nice Swan Records. With a limited edition of only 300 vinyl copies, the EP promises to be a coveted collector’s item for music enthusiasts.

Introducing ‘Claw’

Adding to the pulsating anticipation, Chalk has debuted their new single ‘Claw’. The track serves as a potent testament to the raw energy of Dublin’s guitar scene and Belfast’s bustling hardcore dance vibes. ‘Claw’ marries distorted vocals with a dynamic soundscape, defying predictability and delivering a unique auditory experience.

Behind the Music

Ross Cullen, the band’s lead vocalist, delves into the creative process behind ‘Claw’. He portrays the track as a representation of the multifaceted experience of falling in love, juxtaposed against a nightmarish backdrop. The song weaves together themes of loss and relief, extending the subconscious narrative introduced in their previous ‘Conditions EP’.

Chalk’s Rising Presence

Chalk’s burgeoning popularity is evident in their recent accolade as ‘Best Live Act’ at the Northern Ireland Music Prize 2023. Their increasing influence is also marked by their upcoming debut at the renowned SXSW festival, followed by a headline tour. Their song ‘The Gate’ has garnered significant attention, making its way onto the BBC 6 Music playlist. Fans are urged to seize the opportunity to experience their live performances in intimate venues before they ascend to the larger festival circuit.