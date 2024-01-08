en English
Arts & Entertainment

Portman and Moore Respond to ‘May December’ Criticism: ‘Not a Biopic’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Portman and Moore Respond to ‘May December’ Criticism: ‘Not a Biopic’

In an eloquent response to criticisms surrounding the film ‘May December’, actresses Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore clarified on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet that the movie is not designed to be a biopic, but rather a fictional tale populated with original characters. The film has been under scrutiny from Vili Fualaau, who found notoriety through his relationship with teacher Mary Kay Letourneau starting when he was a mere 12 years old. Fualaau expressed his displeasure at not being consulted for the film, which, in his view, is a rip-off of his life story.

‘May December’ Not a Biopic

Portman and Moore, who co-star in the film, sought to bring clarity to the controversy. Portman explained that while the story of Fualaau and Letourneau influenced the cultural context, the movie is an original narrative with fictional characters. She plays an actress who shadows Moore’s character Gracie, a character inspired by a woman who married her former student.

A Story of Inspiration

Julianne Moore echoed Portman’s sentiment, emphasizing that ‘May December’ is an original story. The characters they portray were not borrowed from reality, but rather created from the screenplay. The filmmakers, together with screenwriter Samy Burch, acknowledged that the controversial relationship between Letourneau and Fualaau served as inspiration. However, they asserted that the movie is not a literal retelling of their lives. Instead, it is a point of departure for a narrative designed to resonate emotionally with audiences.

The Moral Obligation of Filmmakers

Fualaau’s discontent with the film brings to light the moral obligation filmmakers bear when dealing with true stories, especially those as sensitive as his own. His experiences, both past and ongoing, serve as a stark reminder of the need to respect the experiences of those entwined in real-life narratives. The critique from Fualaau invites a broader conversation on the responsibility of filmmakers to navigate the delicate balance between inspiration and appropriation.

Arts & Entertainment Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

