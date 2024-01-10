en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Portland Music Scene: A Mélange of Local Talent and National Stars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
Portland Music Scene: A Mélange of Local Talent and National Stars

The thriving music scene of Portland is abuzz with excitement as it braces for a series of music events featuring both local and national artists. Among the key highlights are soul singer Blossom’s concert, Jay Si Proof’s album launch, and a performance by hip-hop legend, Too $hort.

Blossom’s Soulful Performance

Portland’s own soul singer, Blossom, is set to headline a concert at the Rontoms Sunday Sessions. The local artist, known for her sultry voice and emotive performances, promises an intimate musical experience. Fans are eager to hear her new material, and the free event offers a chance for the community to gather and enjoy local talent in a welcoming setting.

Jay Si Proof’s Album Launch

Another event that has the Portland music scene abuzz with anticipation is the album launch of local band, Jay Si Proof. Their new album, ‘Care About It,’ is a 12-track exploration of millennial concerns, offering both a critique and a celebration of their generation. The album release party, slated to take place at Mississippi Studios, invites attendees to dress in costumes, adding a festive touch to the occasion.

Too $hort at the Roseland

Finally, the music scene in Portland escalates with the announcement of a performance by hip-hop legend Too $hort at the Roseland Theater. Known for his controversial lyrics and player persona, the Oakland legend’s show is highly anticipated by hip-hop fans in the city. The concert, hosted by JAM’N 107.5, will also feature local artists such as Cool Nutz w/ DJ Fatboy, Bad Habitat, and Juma Blaq, lending a perfect blend of local talent and legendary performances.

These upcoming events not only reflect the vibrancy of Portland’s music culture but also provide a platform for local artists to connect with their audience in a live setting. The city’s music scene continues to thrive, offering diverse entertainment opportunities for music lovers.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Pixar's 'Elemental': A Trailblazer in Storytelling and Animation
As the curtains rise on Pixar’s latest animated marvel, ‘Elemental,’ audiences are transported into Element City, a fantastical world where anthropomorphic elements co-exist. The cityscape, divided into unique districts reflecting their respective elemental identities, sets the backdrop for an enchanting narrative of romance, cultural exploration, and technological wizardry. Elemental: A Tale of Fire and Water
Pixar's 'Elemental': A Trailblazer in Storytelling and Animation
International Snow Sculptors Reunite at Harbin Competition Amid Tourism Boom
28 mins ago
International Snow Sculptors Reunite at Harbin Competition Amid Tourism Boom
Pete Davidson's Controversial Revelation in New Netflix Special 'Turbo Fonzarelli'
29 mins ago
Pete Davidson's Controversial Revelation in New Netflix Special 'Turbo Fonzarelli'
Club Jassmine Gears Up for JAZZ PO POLSKU 'Warsaw Live Sessions' 2024 with Global Jazz Talents
11 mins ago
Club Jassmine Gears Up for JAZZ PO POLSKU 'Warsaw Live Sessions' 2024 with Global Jazz Talents
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
26 mins ago
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024
27 mins ago
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
20 seconds
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
22 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
35 seconds
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
36 seconds
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
46 seconds
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
52 seconds
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
2 mins
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
2 mins
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
2 mins
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
43 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app