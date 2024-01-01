Portable and Blaqbonez: A Belt, A Question, and the Buzz it Created

In a recent video that has captured the attention of social media users, Nigerian music artist Portable confronts his fellow musician Blaqbonez over the collection of a belt. The interaction, held in the vibrant Pidgin English, sees Portable questioning Blaqbonez, “Na you collect belt?” The context of the conversation suggests a dispute or a playful exchange regarding the ownership or collection of a belt, the significance of which remains open to interpretation.

Music and Banter: The Nigerian Music Scene

This incident is not an isolated event but part of a broader narrative that shapes the Nigerian music scene. Interactions among artists, marked by playful banter, challenges, and sometimes controversies, are common and contribute to the dynamic and lively nature of the industry. Such incidents often spark discussions among fans and followers, adding another layer of engagement to the music itself.

Reactions and Aftermath

The video featuring the exchange between Portable and Blaqbonez has stirred a buzz on social media platforms. Fans and followers of both artists are eagerly discussing the event, speculating about the implications of the belt collection, and sharing their views on the interaction. Whether this incident will escalate into a major controversy or dissolve into a forgotten memory remains to be seen.

A Snapshot of the Global Scene

In a juxtaposition of events, as Nigerian artist Davido attended a New Year crossover service at Harvesters worldwide Christian Center in Lagos, his presence caused distraction among some churchgoers. The incident prompted the church cleric to call them to order. Meanwhile, on the political front, Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, made controversial remarks about Pashtuns, leading to outrage and calls for an apology.