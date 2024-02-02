Porno for Pyros Announces Reunion-Turned-Farewell Tour and New Single 'Little Me'

The alternative rock band Porno for Pyros has announced a tour that will serve as both a reunion and a farewell for the group. Kicking off later this month, the tour will include several notable stops, including performances in New York at the Capitol Theatre on March 7, Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom on March 8, and the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ, on March 10.

Live Streaming and New Single

In a nod to the digital age, the band will be streaming their Los Angeles concert on February 18 at The Belasco on the platform Veeps. Ahead of the tour, Porno for Pyros has released a new single titled "Little Me", which guitarist Peter DiStefano described as a "wild love song" inspired by an experience of vocalist Perry Farrell.

Extensive Tour Across North America

The tour will see the band performing in numerous cities across the United States and Canada, starting on February 13 in Santa Ana, CA. The itinerary includes cities such as San Diego, Ventura, Aspen, Denver, Omaha, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Philadelphia, Silver Spring, and Boston, before concluding in the New York metropolitan area.

The Final Bow

In a recent interview, Farrell discussed the band's decision to make the reunion tour a farewell trek. It marks the end of an era for Porno for Pyros, a band that has left a significant imprint on the alternative rock scene. Despite the departure of original bassist Martyn LeNoble, with Mike Watt taking over bass duties, the band is set to give their fans a memorable send-off, encapsulated in their Horns, Thorns en Halos Farewell Tour.