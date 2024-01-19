Porchlight Music Theatre's 'Anything Goes': A Broadway Contender

Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre has successfully brought to life 'Anything Goes,' the iconic 1934 Cole Porter musical, with a production of such caliber that Broadway producers have been urged to consider it for the show's 90th anniversary. A tale of mismatched couples on an ocean liner, the musical is a vibrant mix of classic songs and comedic plot twists.

Standout Performances

Meghan Murphy's dazzling portrayal of Reno Sweeney, the dynamic cabaret performer, stands as a highlight of the production. Murphy's confident yet vulnerable depiction of the character lends a captivating depth to the performance. Equally noteworthy are the performances of Luke Nowakowski as Billy Crocker, Emma Ogea as Hope Harcourt, and Jackson Evans as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, who all skillfully bring their characters to life on stage.

Production Elements

Apart from the brilliant cast, the production's success is also owed to its exceptional direction, choreography, and design. The ship design, costumes, lighting, and sound create an immersive experience for the audience, transporting them on the zany ocean liner journey. A special nod to the band, whose performance enhances the ambience and energy of the show.

Future Prospects

The production, directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber, is scheduled to run through February 25 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. Fans and new audience members alike can find ticketing information on Porchlight Music Theatre's website. With the 90th anniversary looming, this production's potential for Broadway seems more than promising, given its vibrant energy and love for old-school musical theatre.

As a final note, a couple of other musicals worth mentioning include 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at the Marriott Theatre, and 'A Wonderful World,' a new musical about Louis Armstrong, previewed by Broadway in Chicago. These productions, along with 'Anything Goes,' are a testament to the thriving musical theatre scene in Chicago.