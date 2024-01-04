en English
Arts & Entertainment

Popular Singer Announces Definitive Retirement from Music, Shifts Focus to Creative Direction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
A significant shift in the music industry is underway as a popular singer has unexpectedly announced her definitive retirement from music, marking the end of what was once a flourishing music career. This surprising decision comes just a few months after she had previously come out of retirement to rekindle her passion for music.

A Passion Replaced

Through a candid statement posted on the social media platform X, the singer explained that her joy has always been rooted in creativity and the manifestation of her ideas. Music, for a significant period, was the medium through which she expressed this creative energy. However, she clarified that her passion has now transitioned from songwriting to design and creative direction, a change that is evident in her recent work.

Addressing Speculations

Amid the turmoil, the singer addressed the circulating misconception that she was ‘bullied away from music.’ Asserting her resilience, she explained that she is far too stubborn to be pushed out of anything and that she has even resisted personal changes for the same reason. Her decision to leave music, she emphasized, is an act of self-love, not surrender.

Unfinished Album and New Directions

As part of her transition, the singer revealed that she has chosen not to complete her album, which had already been put on hold while she was directing a different project. She confessed that she has not felt compelled to return to it, further solidifying her decision to retire. This decision to follow her passion and instincts has brought her immense happiness, despite the potential disappointment of her fans.

In a heartfelt apology to fans who were eagerly anticipating new music, she emphasized the importance of not disappointing herself. While acknowledging the potential disappointment of her fans, she expressed hope for their understanding and support in her new creative journey.

Final Goodbye to Music

Just last year, the singer had contemplated leaving music due to the negative energy associated with it but had announced plans to return. However, her recent announcement confirms her definitive decision to step away from music, marking the end of an era. While this decision may shock many, it is a testament to the singer’s courage and commitment to follow her dreams, regardless of external expectations.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle Music
