Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone

The Morgan Hill Poppy Jasper, a unique orbicular jasper renowned for its distinctive color palette reflecting the scenic landscapes of its origin, sets the stage for the upcoming 18th annual Poppy Jasper International Film Festival. This stone, known for patterns that mirror the beauty of California’s poppy flowers, is a coveted gem among enthusiasts and professionals alike. The festival, scheduled for April 10-17, 2024, is an international event, taking place south of Silicon Valley in the Morgan Hill area.

Highlighting Diversity in Filmmaking

The Poppy Jasper International Film Festival has gained significant recognition for its commitment to showcasing emerging filmmakers, with a distinct focus on diversity, inclusion, and empowerment. Named after the local gemstone, the festival traditionally honors filmmakers with awards that include a piece of this remarkable stone.

Reviving Tradition with Cali Crown Jewels

David Miller, the founder of Cali Crown Jewels, is working tirelessly to reintroduce these awards and a charity auction featuring Poppy Jasper jewelry at the festival. His company, known for its exquisite jewelry pieces, will also have their products on sale during the event. Moreover, Cali Crown Jewels is set to appear on Amazon Prime’s ‘The Blox’ in its 11th season, further increasing their visibility.

The Allure of the Morgan Hill Poppy Jasper

The rarity of the Morgan Hill Poppy Jasper, now only found on private property with closed mining operations, significantly adds to its value and intrigue. This gemstone, formed due to ancient volcanic activity, is ideal for fine jewelry and lapidary art, making it a sought-after stone for jewelry enthusiasts and professionals. For those interested in learning more about the stone or purchasing jewelry at wholesale prices, they can visit the Cali Crown Jewels’ website or directly contact Mr. Miller.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

