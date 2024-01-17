Popcast (Deluxe) Delves into the Latest in Music: Lil Nas X, 21 Savage, and Ariana Grande

Popcast (Deluxe), the culture roundup show steered by Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, dissected multiple facets of the music industry this week. The show's discussions spanned from Lil Nas X's return with his single 'J Christ' to a deep dive into 21 Savage's latest album, 'American Dream.'

Lil Nas X's Internet Mastery and Virality

The Lil Nas X segment focused on the artist's new single 'J Christ,' where he continues to merge pop music with trolling elements. The song's release was accompanied by a flashy video and a media campaign brimming with punchlines. The show critiqued Lil Nas X's planned virality, contrasting it with the spontaneous success of his previous hit, 'Old Town Road.' The hosts also dissected the visuals and narrative of the 'J Christ' video, comparing it to his earlier work.

21 Savage's 'American Dream'

The hosts also delved into the latest album by 21 Savage titled 'American Dream.' Deemed as the year's first major hip-hop album, it features numerous high-profile collaborations and addresses the artist's past immigration issues that threatened his career.

Ariana Grande's Sonic Shift

Ariana Grande's new song 'Yes, And?' marked a sonic shift for the artist and is her first solo single in three years. The hosts noted this significant change in the artist's music trajectory.

Inclusion of New Tracks and Community Engagement

Additional music content included new tracks from artists Bizarrap featuring Young Miko, and Jastin Martin. The episode also highlighted a 'snack of the week'