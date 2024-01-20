Pop Stars Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae Share Court Side Excitement at Lakers-Nets Game

Two of today's brightest pop sensations, Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae, both 20-years-old, were seen engrossed in a thrilling basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The two young stars were captured from their courtside seats, demonstrating highly animated reactions to the game's high-octane moments.

Advertisment

A Night of Sporting Excitement

The Lakers, despite a strong start and the commendable efforts of their stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, eventually fell to the Nets. The final score stood at 130-112, tipping in favor of the Brooklyn squad. The game highlighted outstanding performances, particularly from Nets' players Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas who contributed 22 points with 14 rebounds and 33 points off the bench respectively.

Beyond their shared interest in the sport, Rodrigo and McRae also grabbed attention with their distinctive personal styles. Rodrigo, known for her fashion-forward approach, sported a sleek black ensemble complemented by platform boots. On the other hand, McRae opted for a more laid-back style, donning denim jeans paired with a chic black leather coat.

Shining Stars in the Music Industry

Both Rodrigo and McRae have already etched significant marks in the music industry at such a young age. Rodrigo, who catapulted to fame through her roles in various Disney series, further amplified her celebrity status with her chart-topping hit 'Drivers License' and her successful debut album 'Sour.' Meanwhile, McRae's rise to stardom began on a dance competition show, and she has since produced international chart-topping hits like 'You Broke Me First.'