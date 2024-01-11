en English
Arts & Entertainment

Governor Polis’ State Address: Pop Culture Weaves Serious Policy Messages

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Governor Polis' State Address: Pop Culture Weaves Serious Policy Messages

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, in his 2024 State of the State address, keenly intertwined pop culture references into his discourse, a signature element of his public speaking style. This unique approach, while engaging, was also a strategic attempt to draw attention to critical state issues, ranging from housing policy to public transit expansion.

Addressing the pressing issue of the housing policy, Governor Polis cleverly incorporated a famous ‘Star Trek’ quote, stating that to ignore the issue would be ‘highly illogical.’ This quirky yet powerful reference underscored the urgency of proactive housing policy reform and the potential consequences of inaction.

‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood’ and Public Transit

As he moved on to discuss the expansion of public transit, Governor Polis invoked the memory of the beloved children’s show, ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.’ The reference subtly emphasized the need for community-centric solutions, like reducing reliance on personal vehicles and fostering a safer, cleaner neighborhood.

Polis was not just all business and no fun. He displayed a keen understanding of his younger constituents by joking about housing policy being his ‘Roman Empire,’ a nod to a viral TikTok trend. The casual reference served to lighten the mood while also engaging a demographic that is often left out of such discussions.

Local References and Light-hearted Debates

Local culture was not left out as Governor Polis engaged in a friendly debate with Utah Governor Spencer Cox over which state boasts superior skiing. The banter highlighted their ability to ‘disagree better’ as part of the National Governor’s Association initiative, emphasizing the importance of respectful disagreement in politics.

Adding a touch of humor to his address, Polis dispelled rumors about his future career plans by jokingly announcing a tryout with the Colorado Rockies baseball team. He expertly integrated this theme into his vision for public transit use on weekends, painting a picture of Coloradans using public transport to attend Rockies games or dine out, thereby promoting a community spirit.

Arts & Entertainment Transportation United States
