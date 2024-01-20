Emma Stone's Bold 'Poor Things' Portrayal Sparks Controversy in UK Cinemas

UK cinemas are currently playing host to a whirlwind of intrigue and caution as the film 'Poor Things' makes its debut. This 'surreal gothic horror cheese dream' has been the talk of the town since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where its explicit nature caused some attendees to walk out mid-screening.

Controversy and Conversation

Emma Stone, an acclaimed Hollywood actress, stars as Bella Baxter, a character brought back to life with the mind of a baby by Dr. Godwin Baxter, portrayed by Willem Dafoe. Her portrayal includes highly controversial scenes, such as an attempt to have sex with an apple and teaching young boys about sex. This explicit content necessitated a re-editing of the film to secure its UK release.

Audience Reception and Critical Acclaim

The film has been met with a range of reactions, with audiences and critics alike sharing their experiences. Some were initially skeptical but ended up being deeply impressed by the film's originality, cinematography, and Stone's portrayal of Bella.

Stone's Defense and the Film's Impact

Stone herself has defended the film's graphic scenes, emphasizing the importance of remaining true to the character's shameless and explorative nature. Despite the controversy, 'Poor Things' is poised to become a cinematic icon owing to its quotable dialogue and bold depiction of adult themes.