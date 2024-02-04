Pooja Hegde: Nostalgia, Illness, and a New Role in 'Deva'

Indian actress Pooja Hegde is experiencing nostalgia amidst illness, as she prepares for her upcoming film 'Deva,' co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Despite not being in the best of health, Hegde took to Instagram to share an intimate part of her life, a tiffin of food sent by her mother, which transported her back to her school days.

A Nostalgic Tiffin Amidst Illness

The tiffin, a common accessory for Indian students, represented a tangible connection to Hegde's past. It served as a comforting presence in her life, simultaneously reminding her of her roots and providing sustenance during her illness. Through her Instagram story, Hegde expressed her gratitude for this caring gesture and shared a fleeting glimpse of her personal life with her fans.

Deva: The Upcoming Action Thriller

Apart from her brush with nostalgia and health woes, Hegde is gearing up for her role in the upcoming action thriller, 'Deva.' She will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor, a seasoned actor known for his versatile performances. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, a filmmaker renowned for his work in Malayalam cinema, with hit movies such as 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' to his credit.

A joint venture between Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios, 'Deva' is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Dussehra festival in 2024. It promises to be a high-octane action drama, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Pooja Hegde's Journey in Cinema

Before 'Deva,' Hegde had already made her mark in the film industry, with notable performances against major stars. Her last appearance was opposite Salman Khan in the action film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' As she steps into this new chapter with 'Deva,' fans are eagerly awaiting to see what this talented actress has in store for them in the future.