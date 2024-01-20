Ponniyin Selvan Films to Light Up The Hindu Lit Fest 2024

Stepping into a realm where literature and cinema seamlessly intertwine, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 gears up for a memorable spectacle. The festival will host a distinctive event named 'Moonlight Cinema-LIT Edition' featuring a special screening of 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2'. These films, adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic Tamil historical novels, will grace the silver screen at Thiruvanmiyur beach in Chennai, commencing at 4 p.m. this Sunday.

Unveiling Literature in a New Light

The concept of 'Moonlight Cinema-LIT Edition' was conceived with a vision to celebrate literature in myriad forms and perspectives. By showcasing films as significant literary devices, the event aims at highlighting the magic and immersive storytelling potential of the big screen. This distinctive approach towards literature aims to widen the lens of traditional literary appreciation and engage the audience in an enchanting cinematic journey.

Collaborative Effort for a Grand Showcase

The screening of 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2' is a result of a collaborative effort between The Hindu, Lyca Productions, and Madras Talkies. The event has also received support from the Greater Chennai Corporation and hygiene partner Urbaser Sumeet, ensuring a smoothly orchestrated and safe viewing experience.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024

The 'Moonlight Cinema-LIT Edition' is a part of the 12th edition of The Hindu's flagship Lit Fest. Scheduled to take place at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai, on January 26 and 27, the Lit Fest promises an array of engaging literary activities. The event enjoys the sponsorship and partnership of entities like GSquare, NITTE Deemed to be University, Christ University, Vellore Institute of Technology, Blue Star, FIIT JEE, VFS Global, WOW! Momo, Higginbothams, Repute, Anand Prakash, and Taj Coromandel, Chennai. The Hindu has made the registration process convenient by providing a QR code for interested attendees.