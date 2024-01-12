Pongal 2024 Box Office Clash: ‘Captain Miller’ vs ‘Ayalaan’

The Tamil film industry witnessed an anticipated box office clash this Pongal 2024, with the release of two highly awaited films, ‘Captain Miller’ featuring Dhanush and ‘Ayalaan’ starring Sivakarthikeyan. Both films opened to positive reviews and boasted strong occupancy in early shows, setting the stage for an intriguing battle at the box office.

The Grand Opening

‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Ayalaan’ both premiered to a grand opening, sharing a similar number of screens across Tamil Nadu. ‘Captain Miller’ took the lead with over 460 screens statewide, totaling more than 1500 screens overall. ‘Ayalaan’, while matching the screen count in Tamil Nadu, fell slightly short in the overall tally.

The Box Office Predictions

Early predictions indicate that ‘Captain Miller’ is set to lead in box office earnings. Trade experts estimate a gross of Rs 14 to 17 crore on day one for ‘Captain Miller’. In contrast, ‘Ayalaan’ is projected to earn between Rs 10 and 13 crore. Both films, however, are expected to perform well given their positive initial reviews and the festive release period.

The Unexpected Competitor

Arun Vijay’s ‘Mission: Chapter 1’, also released on the same day, finds itself in the mix. However, due to a more limited screen presence, the film is expected to earn less than Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Despite the competition, the three films collectively demonstrate the vibrancy and diversity of the Tamil film industry.