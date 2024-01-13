en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pongal 2024: A Grand Celebration of Kollywood with Four Major Releases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
The 2024 Pongal festival, a significant event in the Tamil calendar, was a grand affair for Kollywood, the epicenter of Tamil cinema. The festival was marked by the simultaneous release of four major Tamil films, each representing a unique genre and setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic clash. Among these were ‘Captain Miller’ with Dhanush in the lead, ‘Ayalaan’ featuring Sivakarthikeyan, ‘Mission: Chapter 1’ starring Arun Vijay, and ‘Merry Christmas’ anchored by Vijay Sethupathi.

A Festive Clash of Genres

High-profile releases during Pongal have become a trend in Kollywood, often leading to a festive and competitive atmosphere among fans. This year’s releases were no exception. ‘Captain Miller’, a period drama focusing on a British soldier turned vigilante, spearheaded by Dhanush, faced off against Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’, a science fiction drama. The former film received several positive reviews and led the box office collection by a wide margin, becoming a strong contender for the Pongal box office crown.

Buzz and Early Reviews

Despite the competition, both films garnered widespread appreciation for their performances, music, and overall entertainment value. ‘Ayalaan’ also elicited enthusiastic responses from fans. The buzz surrounding ‘Captain Miller’ was particularly intense on social media, with early reviews indicating that the film had the potential to be a box office winner, enjoying a pan-Indian release on over 1600 screens globally.

Rounding off the Pongal Releases

Not to be left behind, the other two films, ‘Mission: Chapter 1’ and ‘Merry Christmas’, also contributed to the Pongal cinematic spectacle. The former, a high-octane action thriller with Arun Vijay at the helm, and the latter, a heartwarming tale of humanity and love led by Vijay Sethupathi, added further depth and diversity to the festival’s film offerings. The four releases, while competing with each other, collectively enriched the Pongal festivities, offering a treat for Kollywood fans and making Pongal 2024 a memorable celebration of Tamil cinema.

India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

