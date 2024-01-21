Political Controversy Erupts Over New Director Appointment at Teatro di Roma

The appointment of Luca De Fusco as the new director of the Teatro di Roma Foundation has sparked a storm of controversy in Rome. De Fusco's appointment was made at a board meeting attended exclusively by members nominated by right-wing central and regional governments, a fact that has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.

The Absence of Key Figures

Notably absent from the crucial meeting were the foundation's president, Francesco Siciliano, and the board member representing the centre-left city council. This absence has fuelled allegations of an abusive and invalid process, with concerns about the cultural value and representation in the decision-making process becoming more pronounced.

The Mayor's Response

Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, did not mince words when expressing his dismay at the decision. He labelled it as an act of arrogance and a sign of political presumption that reflects a lack of institutional integrity. Gualtieri further argued that a managerial figure, not a director like De Fusco, is required to handle the affairs of a foundation such as Teatro di Roma.

Contestations and Repercussions

On his part, Siciliano has challenged the legitimacy of the appointment, stating that it violates his prerogatives. He has hinted at the possibility of pursuing legal action to contest the appointment, representing a break in the territorial pact and disregarding the role of the Municipality in the theater's management. Conversely, De Fusco has defended the legitimacy of his appointment and expressed disappointment at the political climate surrounding it, emphasizing the need to work in harmony and restore balance with the entire community.

In spite of the controversy and allegations, the appointment of De Fusco has been confirmed, heralding a new season for the National Theater of the Capital. The incident nevertheless underscores the often fraught intersection of culture, politics, and governance, revealing the implications of decision-making processes that lack broad representation and transparency.