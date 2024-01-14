Pole Star Gallery: A New Beacon for Local Artists in Keswick

Tim Fisher, the owner of the Northern Lights Gallery, is set to launch a new artistic venture with the inception of the Pole Star Gallery. This new establishment is conveniently located a mere 55 yards away from his existing gallery on St Johns Street. The choice location was procured after a rigorous 18-month search, filling the void left by the Cherrydidi gift shop’s transition to online sales.

A New Showcase for Local Artists

The Pole Star Gallery, scheduled to open its doors to the public within the next two months, is designed to operate on two levels. Its primary objective is to shine a spotlight on a different roster of artists compared to the Northern Lights Gallery. The focus will predominantly be on local talent from Cumbria and the north, offering a platform for such artists to reach a broader audience.

Revitalizing the Artistic Landscape

Fisher has expressed his eagerness to reintroduce artists who had previously resonated well with the audience. His enthusiastic anticipation is centered on the prospect of shaping a fresh yet similar business that provides a new perspective on the local art scene. The Pole Star Gallery aims to not only be a beacon for local talent but also a revitalizing addition to the area’s artistic landscape.

Empowering the Future of the Gallery

The gallery is currently in the process of recruiting a dedicated gallery manager and assistant. Fisher has clarified his intention to grant the incoming manager some autonomy in shaping the gallery’s future direction. This approach is in line with his belief in empowering individuals to bring their unique vision to the table, thereby enriching the gallery’s overall impact. The response to the new gallery has already been overwhelmingly positive, with the local community expressing their encouragement and enthusiasm for the venture.