en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Pokemon Horizons: The Series’ – A New Era of Animated Storytelling

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
‘Pokemon Horizons: The Series’ – A New Era of Animated Storytelling

In a thrilling announcement for Pokemon fans worldwide, ‘Pokemon Horizons: The Series’ is set to take the franchise into a new era of animated storytelling. The Pokemon Company International has affirmed the premiere of this eagerly anticipated series on Netflix as an exclusive release on March 7th, 2024. This date is conveniently positioned after the celebration of Pokemon Day 2024, a tribute to the original game’s introduction on February 27th, 1996. For fans outside the US, the series will be aired on Cartoon Network and Teletoon in Canada, and 9Go! in Australia.

New Characters and Exciting Plot

The series introduces to the audience, two fresh main characters, Liko and Roy. The narrative, set in the vibrant Paldea region, follows Liko’s transition to the Kanto region, where she aims to establish herself as a Pokemon trainer. Liko’s journey is further intensified when she receives an extraordinary pendant from her grandmother, which draws the attention of The Explorers, a mysterious entity. Liko’s decision to join the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group led by a seasoned trainer named Friede, sets her and her companions on a quest to decode the secrets hidden in the pendant and the enchanting Pokemon world.

Featuring New Pokemon

‘Pokemon Horizons: The Series’ promises to enthrall viewers with new Pokemon from the video games ‘Pokemon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokemon Violet.’ Fans can look forward to meeting Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and the legendary Pokemon Rayquaza. These newcomers are sure to add a novel dimension to the series, stimulating the curiosity of both new and dedicated Pokemon devotees.

Behind the Scenes

Despite a slight delay in the release date of the English dubbed version of the series to March 7th, the anticipation remains undeterred. The series is brought to life under the direction of Saori Den, with Daiki Tomiyasu serving as the creative director, and Sai Sato handling the scripts. The meticulous crafting of the series is expected to uphold the legacy of the Pokemon franchise, while introducing unique elements to keep viewers engaged.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
The Edmonds Waterfront Center Art Gallery, a beacon of community culture, has unveiled a compelling new exhibit featuring the works of four distinguished local artists: Roger Whitlock, Bear Carpenter, and the dynamic duo, Bill and Sharon Grader. This vibrant collection is not only a testament to their creative prowess but also a reflection of the
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Reimagining The Wasp: 'What If...?' Revisits Original Vision for the 'Avengers'
6 mins ago
Reimagining The Wasp: 'What If...?' Revisits Original Vision for the 'Avengers'
Glamour and Tory Burch Honor Female Emmy Nominees at Annual Luncheon
8 mins ago
Glamour and Tory Burch Honor Female Emmy Nominees at Annual Luncheon
Revisiting Wonder Woman: Screen Rant's Pitch Meeting Dissects the Controversial Ending
3 mins ago
Revisiting Wonder Woman: Screen Rant's Pitch Meeting Dissects the Controversial Ending
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
4 mins ago
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
Vir Das: From Comedy to Action, A New Chapter Unfolds
4 mins ago
Vir Das: From Comedy to Action, A New Chapter Unfolds
Latest Headlines
World News
Nepal's Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees
12 seconds
Nepal's Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees
Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful
15 seconds
Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher's Day
27 seconds
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher's Day
Houston Triumphs Over Cleveland in NFL Wild-Card Playoff
31 seconds
Houston Triumphs Over Cleveland in NFL Wild-Card Playoff
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over San Diego
32 seconds
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over San Diego
El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid and Barcelona Set for Super Cup Final Clash
3 mins
El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid and Barcelona Set for Super Cup Final Clash
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, A Clash of Titans
3 mins
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, A Clash of Titans
Big Ten Battles: Mixed Fortunes for Wisconsin's Women's Basketball Team
4 mins
Big Ten Battles: Mixed Fortunes for Wisconsin's Women's Basketball Team
Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges
4 mins
Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app