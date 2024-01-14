‘Pokemon Horizons: The Series’ – A New Era of Animated Storytelling

In a thrilling announcement for Pokemon fans worldwide, ‘Pokemon Horizons: The Series’ is set to take the franchise into a new era of animated storytelling. The Pokemon Company International has affirmed the premiere of this eagerly anticipated series on Netflix as an exclusive release on March 7th, 2024. This date is conveniently positioned after the celebration of Pokemon Day 2024, a tribute to the original game’s introduction on February 27th, 1996. For fans outside the US, the series will be aired on Cartoon Network and Teletoon in Canada, and 9Go! in Australia.

New Characters and Exciting Plot

The series introduces to the audience, two fresh main characters, Liko and Roy. The narrative, set in the vibrant Paldea region, follows Liko’s transition to the Kanto region, where she aims to establish herself as a Pokemon trainer. Liko’s journey is further intensified when she receives an extraordinary pendant from her grandmother, which draws the attention of The Explorers, a mysterious entity. Liko’s decision to join the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group led by a seasoned trainer named Friede, sets her and her companions on a quest to decode the secrets hidden in the pendant and the enchanting Pokemon world.

Featuring New Pokemon

‘Pokemon Horizons: The Series’ promises to enthrall viewers with new Pokemon from the video games ‘Pokemon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokemon Violet.’ Fans can look forward to meeting Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and the legendary Pokemon Rayquaza. These newcomers are sure to add a novel dimension to the series, stimulating the curiosity of both new and dedicated Pokemon devotees.

Behind the Scenes

Despite a slight delay in the release date of the English dubbed version of the series to March 7th, the anticipation remains undeterred. The series is brought to life under the direction of Saori Den, with Daiki Tomiyasu serving as the creative director, and Sai Sato handling the scripts. The meticulous crafting of the series is expected to uphold the legacy of the Pokemon franchise, while introducing unique elements to keep viewers engaged.