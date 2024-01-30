Pokemon Go Raid Day Showcases Hisuian Decidueye

Pokemon Go is calling all trainers to join the special Raid Day event, featuring the Hisuian Decidueye, on February 11th. This distinct variant from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, marked by its red-orange coloration, smaller wings, and powerful legs, is set to take Pokemon Go by storm, following the successful events spotlighting the evolutions of Cyndaquill and Oshawott.

Hisuian Decidueye: A New Twist on a Classic

This Grass/Fighting type Pokemon, unlike the common Grass/Ghost type Alolan Decidueye, is expected to bring a fresh challenge to the Raid Day. Trainers will have an opportunity to encounter Hisuian Decidueye in 3-star raids, promising an exhilarating battle experience. Even more exciting, the event will increase the chances of reeling in a Shiny Decidueye, adding a touch of glittering rarity to the mix.

Maximizing the Raid Day Experience

In anticipation of the overwhelming enthusiasm for the event, Niantic is raising the bar by temporarily increasing the limit of Remote Raids to 20. This change will be effective from 4pm PT on February 10th to 7pm PT on February 11th, creating a wider window for trainers worldwide to engage in the thrilling hunt for Hisuian Decidueye.

A Golden Opportunity for Pokemon Trainers

As the Pokemon world continues to expand with exciting new variants, the Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day presents a golden opportunity for trainers to add this unique creature to their collection. With its distinct features and unique combat abilities, Hisuian Decidueye is poised to be a game-changing addition to any Pokemon team. So, trainers, mark your calendars and prepare for a day of intense battles, high rewards, and the chance to claim a piece of Pokemon history.