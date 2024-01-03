en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

PlutoTV Bolsters Anime Offerings with Dedicated Naruto Channel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
PlutoTV Bolsters Anime Offerings with Dedicated Naruto Channel

PlutoTV, a significant player in the streaming landscape, has recently amplified its anime offerings by launching a dedicated Naruto channel. This bold move not only caters to the legion of Naruto fans worldwide but also strengthens the platform’s position in an industry increasingly dominated by anime content. The new Naruto channel not only offers continuous play of episodes but also an on-demand service, giving both new and returning fans the flexibility to embark on the ninja adventures as they wish.

PlutoTV: A Haven for Naruto Fans

The full run of the original Naruto series, all 220 episodes, is available on PlutoTV. This amounts to around 84 hours of relentless action, dramatic storylines, and intricate character development – a true feast for the anime enthusiast. The platform doesn’t stop at the main series, though. A spin-off titled ‘Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals’ adds an extra 20 hours of entertainment, adapting Kenji Taira’s manga into fifty-one episodes brimming with humor and featuring fan-favorite characters. While the sequel series, Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, are not yet available on PlutoTV, the inclusion of the original series and its spin-off provides more than enough content to keep Naruto fans satiated.

Anime on PlutoTV: More Than Just Naruto

PlutoTV’s recent expansion into Naruto content is just one aspect of the platform’s broader commitment to anime. Also available on the platform are other popular series such as Sailor Moon, Lupin the Third, One Piece, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, along with a selection of anime films. Operating on an ad-supported model, PlutoTV has become a key contender in the streaming landscape, continually offering a diverse range of series and films to cater to the varied tastes of its global audience.

Looking Ahead: PlutoTV’s Anime Future

Given the current success of PlutoTV and its growing anime library, it’s reasonable to speculate that the platform might consider adding more Naruto-related content in the future. As anime continues to gain global traction, platforms like PlutoTV that offer a rich and diverse anime collection are set to reap significant benefits. The Naruto channel is a significant milestone in PlutoTV’s journey, potentially heralding a future where the platform becomes synonymous with top-tier anime content.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
25 seconds ago
Emmerdale Actress Sian Reese-Williams Turns Potter: An Artistic Venture Beyond Acting
Renowned television actress Sian Reese-Williams, widely recognized for her role as Gennie Walker on the ITV soap Emmerdale, has charted a new creative path. The Welsh actress recently took to Twitter to announce her foray into pottery, a venture that blends her fascination with the art and her entrepreneurial spirit. She intends to market her
Emmerdale Actress Sian Reese-Williams Turns Potter: An Artistic Venture Beyond Acting
Unresolved Mystery in 'Only Murders in the Building': Who Poisoned Winnie?
2 mins ago
Unresolved Mystery in 'Only Murders in the Building': Who Poisoned Winnie?
BIO Girls Shifts Focus with New Art-Based Pilot Program
3 mins ago
BIO Girls Shifts Focus with New Art-Based Pilot Program
2024 TV Season: Anticipated Returns and Promising Debuts Amid a Competitive Streaming Landscape
31 seconds ago
2024 TV Season: Anticipated Returns and Promising Debuts Amid a Competitive Streaming Landscape
Power Rangers Universe Expands with Revelation of Pre-Mighty Morphin Teams
1 min ago
Power Rangers Universe Expands with Revelation of Pre-Mighty Morphin Teams
Jacob Elordi Addresses Passionate Responses to 'Saltburn's' Controversial Bathtub Scene
1 min ago
Jacob Elordi Addresses Passionate Responses to 'Saltburn's' Controversial Bathtub Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
26 seconds
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management
35 seconds
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
43 seconds
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
57 seconds
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
1 min
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
2 mins
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
2 mins
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
23 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
30 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app