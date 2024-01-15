Plus-Sized Elf Manga Set for Anime Adaptation in 2024

The acclaimed manga series, Plus-Sized Elf, is set for an anime adaptation in 2024, as announced by Akita Shoten on January 15. The series, authored by Synecdoche, captures the comedic journey of an elf woman named Erufuda struggling with weight gain due to her love for junk food. This announcement has been accompanied by the unveiling of an official website and social media handle featuring a key visual and confirming voice actress Ayasa Ito for the role of Erufuda.

Plus-Sized Elf Manga and Anime

The original manga series has been serialized on the Comic Gum website from December 2016 until May 2021, and continued with a sequel titled Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping. The English version of the manga is published by Seven Seas Entertainment. The plot revolves around Naoe-Kun, a massage therapist, who encounters Erufuda and embarks on a mission to help her lose weight.

Cast and Production Details

While Ayasa Ito has been confirmed for the role of Erufuda, no other cast members or the name of the production studio have been disclosed as of yet. However, further details are expected to be announced soon. Both Synecdoche, the author of the manga, and Ito expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming anime adaptation. Ito, in particular, shared a personal connection with Erufuda's dieting struggles.

Anticipation for Plus-Sized Elf Anime

The announcement of the anime adaptation has sparked excitement among fans of the original manga. With the promise of a fresh take on the beloved series and the anticipation of seeing Erufuda's struggles and triumphs animated, the Plus-Sized Elf anime is poised to make a significant impact on the anime scene in 2024.