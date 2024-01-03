Plumfield: The Cozy, Independent Bookstore Cultivating Community in Ada

Independent bookstores have long stood as bastions of culture, defending the right to fair access to literature and acting as bulwarks against censorship. Each week, we spotlight a different independent bookstore, showcasing its unique contributions to the community and sharing its top book recommendations. This week, we turn our gaze to Plumfield, a cozy sanctuary for book lovers nestled in the heart of Ada, Michigan, which recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Plumfield: A Haven for Book Lovers

Plumfield is not just any bookstore. It’s a passionate celebration of the written word, a haven where diverse literature thrives, and a platform for local artists. In its one-year journey, Plumfield has carved out a special place in the community with its diverse book selection and unique initiatives. The bookstore is also known for its growing Spanish section, a tribute to inclusivity that supports local Spanish Immersion programs. A favorite amongst its patrons is the Book + Bottle book club, a creative concept that pairs books with wine, making for a more enriching reading experience.

Children’s Section: A Space of Enchantment

The children’s section at Plumfield is more than a collection of books; it’s a welcoming space that encourages reading and play. It’s a magical corner where imagination blossoms, and young minds embark on fascinating adventures. Amongst the handpicked books that Plumfield recommends are ‘The Labors of Hercules Beal’ – a heartwarming tale of a 12-year-old boy, and ‘The Light Pirate’ – a story set in a post-climate change world, both books known for their poignant storytelling.

Empyrean Series: The Next Big Thing

Among the bookstore’s anticipated reads is the Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros. With two books already captivating readers and a third expected this winter, the series is generating buzz. Plumfield is not just a place to buy books but a platform that introduces readers to new genres and authors, sparking cross-generational conversations, and broadening access to literature. The bookstore hosts various events, including author events, book clubs, and wine tastings, and is planning future collaborations with a local women-owned brewery and community-led Saturday Story Times.

In the face of sweeping digitalisation, local independent bookstores like Plumfield remind us of the irreplaceable joy of holding a book in our hands, of the smell of freshly printed pages, and the sense of community that springs from shared literary experiences.