Plumfield: The Cozy, Independent Bookstore Cultivating Community in Ada

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Independent bookstores have long stood as bastions of culture, defending the right to fair access to literature and acting as bulwarks against censorship. Each week, we spotlight a different independent bookstore, showcasing its unique contributions to the community and sharing its top book recommendations. This week, we turn our gaze to Plumfield, a cozy sanctuary for book lovers nestled in the heart of Ada, Michigan, which recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Plumfield: A Haven for Book Lovers

Plumfield is not just any bookstore. It’s a passionate celebration of the written word, a haven where diverse literature thrives, and a platform for local artists. In its one-year journey, Plumfield has carved out a special place in the community with its diverse book selection and unique initiatives. The bookstore is also known for its growing Spanish section, a tribute to inclusivity that supports local Spanish Immersion programs. A favorite amongst its patrons is the Book + Bottle book club, a creative concept that pairs books with wine, making for a more enriching reading experience.

Children’s Section: A Space of Enchantment

The children’s section at Plumfield is more than a collection of books; it’s a welcoming space that encourages reading and play. It’s a magical corner where imagination blossoms, and young minds embark on fascinating adventures. Amongst the handpicked books that Plumfield recommends are ‘The Labors of Hercules Beal’ – a heartwarming tale of a 12-year-old boy, and ‘The Light Pirate’ – a story set in a post-climate change world, both books known for their poignant storytelling.

Empyrean Series: The Next Big Thing

Among the bookstore’s anticipated reads is the Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros. With two books already captivating readers and a third expected this winter, the series is generating buzz. Plumfield is not just a place to buy books but a platform that introduces readers to new genres and authors, sparking cross-generational conversations, and broadening access to literature. The bookstore hosts various events, including author events, book clubs, and wine tastings, and is planning future collaborations with a local women-owned brewery and community-led Saturday Story Times.

In the face of sweeping digitalisation, local independent bookstores like Plumfield remind us of the irreplaceable joy of holding a book in our hands, of the smell of freshly printed pages, and the sense of community that springs from shared literary experiences.

