Plot Details and Star's Reaction to Canceled 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Emerge

On Wednesday, January 17, a TikTok video unveiled the long-kept secrets of the canceled 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot. The video, presumably shared by an insider named Jonathan, laid bare the plot of the first two episodes that had been filmed prior to the abrupt cancellation of the much-anticipated series.

The Plot Revealed

The reboot positioned Lizzie McGuire, a character cherished by millions, as an interior designer thriving in the heart of New York. The story takes a dramatic twist when Lizzie discovers that her handsome chef boyfriend has been unfaithful, entangled in an affair with her best friend. This revelation propels Lizzie to retreat to her childhood home in sunny California, igniting nostalgia and a journey of self-discovery.

Broken Hearts and New Beginnings

Fans of the original series would have been taken aback by the storyline involving Lizzie and Gordo, a beloved dynamic from the original series. The reboot confirmed that fans' hopes for a romantic reunion would remain unfulfilled; Gordo was revealed to be engaged and expecting a child with another woman. The second episode would have concluded with an intriguing text message from another character, Ethan Craft, adding a new layer of complexity to the plot.

Controversy and Cancellation

The third episode, although scripted, never saw the light of day. It was set to depict Lizzie waking up in Ethan's bed, a plot point suggesting mature themes that might have unsettled Disney's conservative stance. Jonathan posited that this realistic portrayal of Lizzie's life, inclusive of implied sexual encounters, might have been a contributing factor to the series' cancellation.

Hilary Duff, the face of Lizzie McGuire, voiced her disappointment over the cancellation. She underscored the need to depict an authentic 30-year-old life, hinting that Disney might have been 'spooked' by the mature themes. Despite the setback, Duff remains hopeful for a potential reboot on a platform more open to exploring the realities of adulthood.