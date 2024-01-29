Plaza Suite: Star Power of Parker and Broderick Fails to Mask Production's Lack of Depth

Three-act play Plaza Suite, penned by Neil Simon, and featuring Hollywood couple, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has landed in London's Savoy theatre. The audience reception? Enthusiastic. Yet, critics argue that the production lacks the depth expected of such a high-profile performance. The play, centered around three distinct couples from the 1960s, all grappling with marital strife within the same hotel suite, had all the ingredients for a profound exploration of relationship dynamics. However, the production, critics say, fails to tap into Parker and Broderick's acting prowess.

Missed Opportunities and Unfulfilled Potential

The direction, helmed by John Benjamin Hickey, is cited as a weak link. Critics note that the actors appear to be reciting lines rather than embodying their characters. The first act, featuring a long-married couple who reveal an affair, lacks emotional resonance. The second act revolves around a Brooklyn woman reconnecting with a Hollywood producer after many years. Played for laughs, critics argue it misses subtlety. The final act, which involves parents dealing with a daughter who has locked herself in the bathroom on her wedding day, leans heavily into comedy but falls short.

Star Power Over Substance

What the production does seem to rely on, however, is the star power of Parker and Broderick. High ticket prices, critics argue, are not justified by the quality of the performance. Despite the criticisms, the play continues to draw crowds and will run until April 13. It appears that the fame of the real-life couple, Parker and Broderick, is enough to keep the seats filled, even if the production leaves something to be desired.

A Critique of Plaza Suite's Production

Overall, the consensus seems to be that Plaza Suite, while a captivating concept, fails to deliver a compelling performance. The seasoned skills of Parker and Broderick are underutilized, and the play seems to coast on their fame rather than pushing the boundaries of their acting abilities. Despite the audience's excitement, the high ticket prices, and the potential for a deeper exploration of marital tension, the production is seen as a missed opportunity. Critics argue that more depth, subtlety, and emotional resonance could have elevated Plaza Suite beyond a simple star vehicle, transforming it into a captivating exploration of relationship dynamics within the 1960s social landscape.