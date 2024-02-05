Playful 'Kiss' Between TWICE's Sana and Jihyo Goes Viral During Mexico City Concert

In the midst of their 'Ready to Be' world tour, TWICE members Sana and Jihyo stirred the pot with a playful scene on stage. The moment, which at first glance seemed to be a kiss, took place on February 3, 2024, at the Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City. This occurred during the second day of their performance, a highlight in their two-day event that captivated over 110,000 attendees and boasted sold-out tickets for both shows.

Viral Moment Captured

An unexpected moment between the two members was captured and shared online, quickly going viral. The clip, originating from TikTok user Rodrigo Ruiz, showed what appeared to be a kiss shared between Sana and Jihyo. The video swiftly spread across various social media platforms, including Twitter, sparking widespread discussion among fans and spectators alike.

Camera Illusion, Not a Kiss

Though the video clip suggested a kiss, fans were quick to clarify that it was in fact an optical illusion created by the camera angle. The playful interaction, they explained, was a signature example of the group's dynamic live performances and fan service moments.

Impact of the 'Ready to Be' Tour

The 'Ready to Be' tour, commencing on April 15, 2023, in Seoul, is set to cover 49 shows across multiple continents, concluding in Yokohama, Japan, on July 28, 2024. Mexico and Brazil are the only Latin American countries included in this tour, marking a significant milestone for TWICE. The group's ability to sell out two consecutive shows in Mexico City serves as further testament to their global appeal and influence in the music industry.