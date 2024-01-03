en English
Arts & Entertainment

Playboi Carti Drops New Single ‘BACKR00MS’ with Travis Scott, Stirs Buzz with Music Video and Distinctive Fashion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Rapper Playboi Carti has released a new single and music video titled ‘BACKR00MS,’ featuring fellow artist Travis Scott, generating significant buzz among fans. The music video, marked by its distinctive lo-fi aesthetic, showcases scenes in an empty office and a garage with a customized Jeep. Notably, the video has already garnered 4.4 million views within 17 hours of its release, trending at No. 1 on YouTube.

Playboi Carti’s Distinctive Fashion Statement

The ‘BACKR00MS’ video has stirred conversation among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, not just for its music but also for Carti’s unique choice of attire. The artist is seen sporting a distinctive black dress designed by Junya Watanabe. The dress, described as a nylon hooded long dress with adjustable vertical drawstrings, a quarter zip closure at the front, and a center zip closure at the hood, is currently sold out, further adding to its allure.

The Fourth Collaboration Between Carti and Scott

‘BACKR00MS’ marks the fourth collaboration between Playboi Carti and Travis Scott, a duo that has consistently commanded a strong fan following. This latest release comes as the first taste of new music from Carti since 2021, signaling the potential arrival of his third studio album. Fans across social media have expressed their anticipation and excitement following the track’s release.

Carti’s Upcoming Projects and Recent Releases

Playboi Carti has been dropping songs exclusively as music videos on his YouTube channel and opium_00pium account, hinting at his upcoming third studio album. His last album, ‘Whole Lotta Red,’ released three years ago, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Recently, Carti has also previewed new songs and appeared on the single ‘Popular’ with The Weeknd and Madonna, fueling speculation about potential future collaborations and releases.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Music
BNN Correspondents

