Arts & Entertainment

Play on Monterey Park Massacre Faces Backlash from Survivors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Play on Monterey Park Massacre Faces Backlash from Survivors

A controversial play titled ‘Dance with New Year’s Eve,’ centered around the Monterey Park massacre, is drawing criticism from survivors for potentially re-traumatizing those who witnessed the horrific incident. The mass shooting, which took place a year ago during a Chinese New Year celebration in Los Angeles County, left 11 people dead in its wake.

Survivor’s Perspective

Lloyd Gock, a 68-year-old survivor originally from Hong Kong, has voiced his concerns over the play. Having escaped the shooting by hiding under a table, Gock, now a clothing business owner, carries the psychological wounds from the night of the massacre. He contends that ‘Dance with New Year’s Eve’ is insensitive to those who lived through the violence.

Artistic Representation and Trauma

Gock’s criticism reflects a wider debate about the role of art in portraying real-life tragedies. While the producers of the play claim that their intention is to help survivors make sense of the tragedy, Gock argues that it is impossible for anyone to truly grasp the terror and trauma of being shot at without having experienced it firsthand.

Understanding the Impact

His comments shed light on the potential impact of artistic representations of traumatic events on those directly affected. The debate surrounding ‘Dance with New Year’s Eve’ serves as a reminder of the careful balancing act between artistic expression and the potential for re-traumatizing survivors.

Arts & Entertainment HongKong United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

