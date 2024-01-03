en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pizza 4: Home Alone – A Fresh Take on the Horror Genre

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Pizza 4: Home Alone – A Fresh Take on the Horror Genre

Marking a thrilling progression in the Pizza film series, the upcoming production of Pizza 4: Home Alone promises a novel approach to the horror genre. With a fresh narrative and emotional horror elements, the film seeks to establish a more profound connection with its viewers, diverging from conventional horror movie tropes.

Establishing New Horizons

The fourth installment of the franchise, Pizza 4: Home Alone, welcomes debut director Andrews and writer SJ Arjun. The film is set to commence shooting in January, following the triumph of its three predecessors. The narrative for the film remains under development, offering an air of mystery and anticipation.

A New Face Leads the Cast

Abi Hassan, noted for his compelling performances in Kadaram Kondan and Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal, has been confirmed for the leading role. The son of renowned actor Nasser, Hassan’s casting brings an air of familiarity to the franchise’s evolving ensemble. The quest for the remainder of the cast is still underway, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film’s development.

Technical Team and Production

Alongside the creative minds behind the film, the technical crew consists of music composer Hari SR and editor VB Venkat. The film will be produced by CV Kumar’s Thirukumaran Entertainments and S Thangaraj of Thangam Cinemas. The production team’s confidence in the film meeting fan expectations and continuing the franchise’s success is palpable as the development progresses.

Continuing a Legacy

The original Pizza film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, launched the franchise 12 years ago. Subsequent films, Pizza 2: The Villa and Pizza 3: The Mummy, continued to build on the franchise’s momentum. The anticipation for Pizza 4: Home Alone is high, with fans eagerly awaiting a unique experience within the horror genre.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

