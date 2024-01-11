Pittsburgh Approves Phoenix on Forbes: A New Wave of Artistic Architecture

On the vibrant streets of Pittsburgh, a new landmark is set to rise. The city’s Planning Commission has given the green light to an architectural wonder: The Phoenix on Forbes. This isn’t just another apartment complex in Uptown. It’s a fusion of functional living spaces and a dynamic canvas for artistic expression. Developed by GSX Ventures, the 211-unit building will feature an exterior adorned with large-scale, vibrant murals—a testament to the city’s rich artistic heritage and a beacon of creativity in the urban landscape.

Art Takes Center Stage

Brought to life by the creative minds at Kolano Design, the Phoenix on Forbes is a daring venture, pushing the boundaries of traditional architectural norms. The building’s facade will serve as a canvas for museum-quality art, with ten striking murals designed by local artists encapsulating the spirit of Pittsburgh. Unlike typical structures where artwork adorns less-visible areas, this apartment complex is set to wear its art on its sleeve, presenting it proudly to the world.

A Dynamic Canvas

But the canvas won’t remain static. The intention is to refresh the art every 5 to 7 years, allowing the building to evolve and reflect the city’s changing cultural landscape. While the specific artists who will grace the Phoenix on Forbes with their initial masterpieces have yet to be chosen, their work will be subject to the city’s approval, ensuring a harmonious blend with the community ethos.

Community Embraces the Idea

The Phoenix on Forbes is not just another development; it’s a cultural initiative. Members of the community, like Bryan Gore and Kendall Stanley, have welcomed the project with open arms. They believe this unique blend of architecture and art will serve as a source of positivity and inspiration for the neighborhood, encouraging creative thinking and fostering a deeper sense of community connection.

Alongside its artistic exterior, the Phoenix on Forbes is primed to offer a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, with 10% allocated for households earning 60% or less of the area’s median income. Amenities such as courtyards, a swimming pool, ample parking and bicycle spaces, a fitness center, and ground floor retail space are set to enhance the residents’ living experience. Furthermore, its location on the future Bus Rapid Transit line linking Downtown and Oakland ensures convenient connectivity.

Construction of the Phoenix on Forbes is scheduled to commence later this year, with a completion date set for late 2025. As the Phoenix rises, it promises to bring a new wave of creativity and community spirit to Uptown Pittsburgh, transforming the cityscape with its dynamic, artistic charm.