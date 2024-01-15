en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pioneering Techno-Musician KJ Joy Passes Away: An Irreplaceable Loss to South Indian Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Pioneering Techno-Musician KJ Joy Passes Away: An Irreplaceable Loss to South Indian Cinema

In a mournful turn of events, KJ Joy, the pioneering techno-musician of the Malayalam film industry, breathed his last in Chennai. The stalwart, revered for being the first to introduce the use of technology and keyboard in South Indian cinema, has left an indelible mark on the industry that will continue to echo through the corridors of time.

The Genesis

Born in Trissur, Joy began his odyssey in the world of music as an accordion artist, under the mentorship of MS Viswanathan. His journey was not one of overnight success but a testament to perseverance and passion. It was his relentless pursuit of innovation that led him to his big break in 1975 when he was launched as a full-time music director in the Malayalam film ‘Love Letter’.

A Trailblazer’s Journey

With a career spanning nearly 200 films, including 12 in Hindi, Joy was a titan in his field. His work wasn’t merely about composing music; it was about pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. His unprecedented use of technology and keyboard in cinema heralded a new era in South Indian film music, shaping its course for the future.

The Swan Song

In recent years, after suffering a stroke, Joy had been living a quieter life at his home in Chennai. Despite the physical setback, his spirit remained unbroken, and his legacy continued to inspire. As the end approached, the maestro passed away in the city he had made his home, leaving behind a trail of melodies that will forever resonate in the hearts of his fans. The funeral rites are to take place in Chennai, marking the end of an era.

Arts & Entertainment India Obituary
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

