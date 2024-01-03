en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Pines Theater Revives Golden Era of American Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Pines Theater Revives Golden Era of American Cinema

The Pines Theater, a gem nestled in the heart of downtown Lufkin, is breathing new life into the golden era of American cinema. In a unique initiative, the theater is set to showcase a curated monthly lineup of iconic films, renowned for their historical and educational significance. These films, often studied in film schools for their exemplary filmmaking techniques, are being given a fresh lease of life, with some even being colorized, offering audiences a chance to view these classics in a whole new light.

Reviving the Glory of Classic Cinema

The Pines Theater’s initiative is designed to attract audiences of all ages, including those who are fans of Turner Classic Movies. It’s a call to viewers to experience these films as they were originally intended to be viewed – in a theater setting. The Pines Theater, often referred to as a ‘jewelry box of a cinema,’ is making this experience accessible for everyone. With tickets priced at a modest $5 each, it opens the doors to movie enthusiasts who wish to indulge in the nostalgia and excellence of golden-era films.

A Nostalgic Experience with a Modern Touch

Adding to the charm of the experience, the theater also features cash-only concessions with retro pricing, further enhancing the nostalgic vibe. However, it’s not just about nostalgia. The Pines Theater is using modern techniques to breathe new life into these classic films. Some of the featured films have been colorized, providing audiences with the opportunity to see these classics in a new light.

Spotlight on ‘The Maltese Falcon’

Highlighting the event, the theater will be screening ‘The Maltese Falcon,’ a 1941 classic starring Humphrey Bogart, on January 12, 2024. This event is seen as an opportunity for movie enthusiasts to indulge in the nostalgia and excellence of golden-era films while enjoying a cost-effective and authentic theater experience.

0
Arts & Entertainment History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Tourist Season 2: From Australia to Ireland, A Journey of New Beginnings

By BNN Correspondents

Hong Kong's Film Industry Struggles Despite Local Film Success, China's Box Office Hits Record High

By BNN Correspondents

Silent Book Club: An 'Introvert Happy Hour' Finds Home in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids

By Justice Nwafor

Anirban Chakrabarti Reflects on Eken Babu's Journey and His Upcoming Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Demond Wilson: A Journey from Broadway to 'Sanford and Son' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Demond Wilson: A Journey from Broadway to 'Sanford and Son' ...
heart comment 0
Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career

By BNN Correspondents

Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career
Selena Gomez’s Foray into Spanish Cinema and Possible Music Retirement

By Bijay Laxmi

Selena Gomez's Foray into Spanish Cinema and Possible Music Retirement
Julianne Moore: A Golden Globe Nomination and a Glimpse into Her Personal Life

By BNN Correspondents

Julianne Moore: A Golden Globe Nomination and a Glimpse into Her Personal Life
Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

By BNN Correspondents

Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
9 seconds
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
58 seconds
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
1 min
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
1 min
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
1 min
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
2 mins
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
2 mins
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
2 mins
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
2 mins
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app