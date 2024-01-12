en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pinball Record Attempt Fuels Fundraiser for The Hope Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
In a unique fusion of entertainment, endurance, and philanthropy, Jim Foliano, the executive director of the nonprofit organization, Ticket to Hope, is preparing to plug into the world’s longest pinball marathon. The venue for this extraordinary event is the Pinball Garage in Hamilton, Ohio. The marathon is part of the ‘Game On Give On: Pinball Purchase Fundraiser’, aimed at raising funds for The Hope Center, an upcoming indoor facility for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League fields.

Pinning Down the Record

The current record for the longest pinball marathon stands at a staggering 63 hours, held by Andrew Robishaw of Florida. Foliano, already a Guinness World Record holder for the most high-fives in a 24-hour period, is attempting to topple this record. His pinball marathon will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, and is projected to wrap up around noon on Sunday, January 14.

A Fundraiser with a Flair

While Foliano’s record-breaking attempt is the centerpiece of the event, the fundraiser will offer a host of other activities. Attendees can look forward to food and drink specials, vendors, raffles, and more. All proceedings from the event are intended to fund the purchase of a new ‘Avengers: Infinity Quest’ pinball machine for The Hope Center.

Witness the Record-Breaking Attempt Live

For those unable to attend in person, the entire pinball marathon will be streamed live by What the Flip, a pinball live-streaming company. This digital platform ensures that Foliano’s attempt at breaking the world record can be witnessed by an international audience, further amplifying the reach and impact of the fundraiser.

United States
