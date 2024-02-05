Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Enthralls with Sold-Out Capitol Theatre Concert

On a recent Saturday, The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, echoed with the sounds of the Baltimore-based jam quartet, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. The concert was a sold-out affair, marked by an electrifying setlist spanning original works, covers, and teases from various artists, and a special appearance by guitar maestro Tomo Fujita.

Interplay of Talent

Adding a unique flair to the concert was Tomo Fujita, a revered guitar professor from Berklee College of Music. Known for his frequent collaborations with the band, Fujita did not disappoint. He joined the band for four songs, unfurling soul-stirring solos on pieces like "Indiglo" and "F.U." from the band's repertoire.

Debut and Covers

The concert saw the debut of a new original song, "Feet On The Ground," adding a fresh layer to the band's musical narrative. Pigeons Playing Ping Pong also treated the audience to a sequence of covers and teases from various artists. These ranged from musical maestro John Williams to rock legends The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Chicago, creating a harmonious blend of old and new.

A Memorable Conclusion

The evening culminated in a set-closing sequence that featured a cover of The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" with additional teases. The rendition was a testament to the band's versatility and their knack for reinvention. The concert was a poignant reminder of why Pigeons Playing Ping Pong continues to command a dedicated following. The band is scheduled to continue their tour with a performance in Savannah, Georgia, as part of their Southeast run.