Pier-Luc Funk Brings House Party Vibes to Television with Festive Evenings

On January 11, Québec’s television network, Télé-Québec, witnessed the debut of a fresh, invigorating variety show, Festive Evenings. Hosted by the multifaceted Pier-Luc Funk, the show is set to air every Thursday for 12 successive weeks, promising to infuse television screens with an ambiance of buoyant house parties from our youth.

A New Wave of Entertainment

Festive Evenings—or ‘We’ll Take Tomorrow’ in English—provides an eclectic blend of musical performances, congenial discussions, and humorous sketches, aiming to offer an engaging entertainment experience. Funk, the dynamic host, has been a significant contributor to the creative process, right from ideation to scripting and editing the sketches. Straddling the line between realism and playful exaggeration, these sketches carve out a niche of their own in the realm of variety shows.

Authenticity over Stagecraft

Going beyond the traditional setup of impersonal interviews and scripted dialogues, the show embraces authenticity. Funk’s real-life friends, including Bill Roy, Antoine Bailon, Catherine Brunet, Nathalie Simard, and Bianca Gervais, form the show’s core cast. The comfort and camaraderie that comes with having close friends on set are palpable, and it adds a layer of genuineness to the program. The aim is to recreate the easygoing environment of house parties, complete with concerts, games, and heart-to-heart conversations, all taking place under one roof.

A Spin on the Traditional

The show also presents a twist on traditional games with segments like ‘Beer pong with a twist.’ Offering a lively mix of activities, the show exemplifies the intersection of variety show and cinema, creating a unique viewing experience for the audience. With its inaugural airing on January 11 at 9 p.m., Festive Evenings has started its journey to redefine Thursday night entertainment on Télé-Québec.