Pianist Jack Wise Crowned 'Best of the Best' in Seniors Got Talent 2023

Jack Wise, a talented pianist, emerged victorious, securing the coveted title of 'Best of the Best' in the Seniors Got Talent 2023 season. The competition, hosted by the Morning Pointe Foundation, invited the public to vote for their favorite performer from showcases held in Chattanooga, Franklin, Knoxville, and Lexington, Ky.

Triumph of Originality

Wise's original composition, 'Live Life More', captured the hearts of the audience and jury alike, helping him clinch the top spot in this contest that ran from January 8 to 31. The event was not just a talent show but also a fundraiser supporting the noble causes of the Morning Pointe Foundation.

Unleashing the Power of Music

Wise, who began playing the piano at the tender age of 10, has an enriched musical journey. His experiences range from serving as a church pianist to participating in music groups, and eventually transitioning into an independent artist with four self-produced albums under his belt. His win, therefore, is not merely a personal achievement but a testament to his lifetime dedication to the power of music.

Victory for a Cause

Expressing his surprise and gratitude at the win, Wise also emphasized the importance of the charitable aspect of the voting process. The funds raised through this event assist the Foundation in supporting caregivers and providing student scholarships, reinforcing the belief that talent can indeed serve humanity. In recognition of his victory, Wise will receive tickets for a Seniors Got Talent show and will be featured in an exclusive interview and performance on Morning Pointe Senior Living's social media channels.

The Seniors Got Talent variety shows, open to seniors over 60, celebrate a diverse range of talents. Since its inception in 2014, the Foundation has awarded 111 scholarships in the Southeast and has announced the schedule for the 2024 Seniors Got Talent events set to further support the Foundation's initiatives.