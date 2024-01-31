Photographer Pete Price's 50-year Journey Showcased at Drury Gallery

Unveiling five decades of his artistic journey, the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, situated at 301 E. Cook St., is showcasing the '50 Years of Photography' exhibition by Pete Price. The event, running from February 2 to 23, is a sweeping visual narrative drawn from an expansive collection of 40,000 images that Price, an amateur photographer, has painstakingly amassed over the years.

A Lifelong Passion, A Global Canvas

Pete Price's fascination with photography began during his 30-year career as an educator at U.S. military bases around the world. His profession offered him a unique opportunity to traverse the globe, capturing a multitude of cultures, landscapes, and moments through his lens. With each click, Price painted a vivid picture of the world, unfiltered and true to its essence.

Retirement: A New Chapter

In 2006, Price retired and moved to Wisconsin, but the cessation of his professional life did not bring an end to his photographic pursuits. Instead, it signaled a new phase of exploration and discovery. His ceaseless passion for photography propelled him to continue his travels across the United States and beyond, adding to his already rich collection of images.

Emotion-evoking Exhibition

The '50 Years of Photography' exhibition is a testament to Price's talent for capturing moments that elicit an emotional response. It's not merely about the aesthetics; it's about the stories those images tell, the thoughts they provoke, and the tranquility they provide. The exhibition is a journey through Price's eyes, a chance for viewers to experience the world as he has experienced it.

The Drury Gallery operates Wednesday through Friday from 1-6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The opening reception is slated for 4-6 p.m. on Friday. Both the reception and the gallery are free for the public. Patrons are encouraged to check the Portage Center for the Arts website for further information.