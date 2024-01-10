en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Phoebe Dynevor: BAFTA Nomination, Testament to Talent and Hard Work

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Phoebe Dynevor: BAFTA Nomination, Testament to Talent and Hard Work

In the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, BAFTA nominees are making waves, and actor Phoebe Dynevor, renowned for her role in ‘Bridgerton,’ has shared her emotions in an exclusive interview with Sky News. Dynevor painted her journey in the film industry, shedding light on her challenges, setbacks, and the rewarding sensation of being recognized with a BAFTA nomination.

A Testament to Talent and Dedication

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) announced its nominees for the 2024 EE Rising Star prize, and among them is Phoebe Dynevor. On receiving the nomination, Dynevor expressed her heartfelt gratitude, emphasizing that the recognition is a testament to the hard work of the entire team on ‘Fair Play.’ Her excitement for future roles and projects also echoed her undying passion for acting.

Joining the Ranks of Rising Stars

In addition to Dynevor, the nomination list also includes Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde. These rising stars, each with their unique talents and storytelling capabilities, are set to shape the future of the film industry. The nomination ceremony, hosted by film critic and radio host, Ali Plumb, brought the focus onto these burgeoning talents, encapsulating the essence of innovation, dedication, and captivating storytelling.

BAFTA – More Than Just an Award

The BAFTA nomination serves as more than just a personal achievement for Dynevor. It is an acknowledgment of her talent and toil in a highly competitive industry. The award is also a beacon of hope for actors worldwide, a symbol that hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to craft can lead to recognition and success. The winner of the EE Rising Star prize will be announced at the official BAFTA ceremony on February 18, an event eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Joy Sunday Appointed as New Global Ambassador for Lancome
In a recent announcement, acclaimed actress Joy Sunday has joined the prestigious roster of global ambassadors for Lancome, a beauty brand owned by L’Oréal. Sunday, known for her roles in ‘Dear White People’ and ‘Wednesday,’ will star in future marketing campaigns, adding her unique energy and talent to the brand’s image. She joins celebrities like
Joy Sunday Appointed as New Global Ambassador for Lancome
81st Golden Globe Awards: Historic Wins and Anticipated Releases
21 mins ago
81st Golden Globe Awards: Historic Wins and Anticipated Releases
George Clooney: Fatherhood's Impact on Career and Directing Choices
23 mins ago
George Clooney: Fatherhood's Impact on Career and Directing Choices
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
11 mins ago
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby: Two Decades of Television Triumph
18 mins ago
Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby: Two Decades of Television Triumph
Blossoms Shanghai: A New Lens into the City's Cultural Evolution
18 mins ago
Blossoms Shanghai: A New Lens into the City's Cultural Evolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
26 seconds
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
41 seconds
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
1 min
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
2 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
2 mins
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
5 mins
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
5 mins
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
5 mins
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
5 mins
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app