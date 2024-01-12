Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park

In an unprecedented move, the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team and SEI, a leading financial services company, have announced a unique collaboration seeking local talent to embellish Citizens Bank Park with a Philadelphia-themed mural. This artistic initiative, scheduled to take effect during the 2024 season, will see the chosen artwork majestically displayed above the iconic Ashburn Alley.

Open Call for Local Artists

The call for submissions is exclusively open to residents and college students residing in the greater Philadelphia region. The deadline for submissions is firmly set for January 26. The winning artist will not only have the honor of their work showcased on a notable wall measuring 21.5 feet in width and 13.5 feet in height, but they will also be recognized in a pre-game field ceremony.

More Than Just a Contest

However, this contest offers benefits that extend beyond the winner. The top two finalists will receive an invitation to a Phillies game, a coveted opportunity for any baseball enthusiast. Furthermore, all contest submissions may be considered for display at SEI’s corporate headquarters, signaling a further commitment to local talent and an appreciation of the arts.

Contributing To a Tradition

The contest requires original designs to be presented on a 24-inch by 18-inch canvas, embodying the spirit of Philadelphia. The details and rules are easily accessible online, encouraging maximum participation. This initiative to incorporate homegrown art at Citizens Bank Park follows a precedent set in 2019 when a mural with patriotic themes was installed on the Budweiser Rooftop at the park, thus further cementing the relationship between the Phillies, art, and the city of Philadelphia.