en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park

In an unprecedented move, the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team and SEI, a leading financial services company, have announced a unique collaboration seeking local talent to embellish Citizens Bank Park with a Philadelphia-themed mural. This artistic initiative, scheduled to take effect during the 2024 season, will see the chosen artwork majestically displayed above the iconic Ashburn Alley.

Open Call for Local Artists

The call for submissions is exclusively open to residents and college students residing in the greater Philadelphia region. The deadline for submissions is firmly set for January 26. The winning artist will not only have the honor of their work showcased on a notable wall measuring 21.5 feet in width and 13.5 feet in height, but they will also be recognized in a pre-game field ceremony.

More Than Just a Contest

However, this contest offers benefits that extend beyond the winner. The top two finalists will receive an invitation to a Phillies game, a coveted opportunity for any baseball enthusiast. Furthermore, all contest submissions may be considered for display at SEI’s corporate headquarters, signaling a further commitment to local talent and an appreciation of the arts.

Contributing To a Tradition

The contest requires original designs to be presented on a 24-inch by 18-inch canvas, embodying the spirit of Philadelphia. The details and rules are easily accessible online, encouraging maximum participation. This initiative to incorporate homegrown art at Citizens Bank Park follows a precedent set in 2019 when a mural with patriotic themes was installed on the Budweiser Rooftop at the park, thus further cementing the relationship between the Phillies, art, and the city of Philadelphia.

0
Arts & Entertainment Baseball United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
51 seconds ago
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
The Orange County Hall of Fame is set to celebrate its inaugural induction ceremony this Friday, marking a significant milestone in the county’s history. The event, located in the lobby of the county administration building in Santa Ana, will pay homage to ten individuals who have made remarkable contributions to Orange County in various fields.
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Final Fantasy 17: Naoki Yoshida Advocates for New Director and Fresh Perspectives
6 mins ago
Final Fantasy 17: Naoki Yoshida Advocates for New Director and Fresh Perspectives
L-Għanja tal-Poplu: A Symphony of Maltese Talent
8 mins ago
L-Għanja tal-Poplu: A Symphony of Maltese Talent
Paramount's 'Mean Girls' and Amazon MGM's 'The Beekeeper' Lead Box Office Previews
1 min ago
Paramount's 'Mean Girls' and Amazon MGM's 'The Beekeeper' Lead Box Office Previews
Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein
2 mins ago
Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein
Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci's Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
3 mins ago
Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci's Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
Latest Headlines
World News
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
34 seconds
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
40 seconds
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
40 seconds
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
50 seconds
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
52 seconds
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
1 min
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
2 mins
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
3 mins
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
3 mins
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app