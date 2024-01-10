Philippines Launches First All-Female Art Competition ‘Sining Filipina’

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at boosting the recognition and empowerment of women artists in the Philippines, the first all-female art competition, ‘Sining Filipina,’ has been launched. This competition, which marks a significant milestone in the country’s art scene, is a collaborative effort by BDO Unibank, Inc., SM Supermalls, and the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs.

A Platform for Women’s Voices

The competition opens its doors to women of all ages, from professionals to novices, inviting them to submit original artworks that echo their distinct perspectives on contemporary womanhood. In an industry where women have historically been reduced to physical muses, ‘Sining Filipina’ challenges the status quo. The competition underscores the theme of ‘women empowered’, redefining women’s roles in art from passive subjects to active creators.

Rewards Beyond Monetary Prizes

While the competition does offer substantial cash prizes, with P250,000 for the first-place winner, and P150,000 and P100,000 for the second and third finishers respectively, the primary reward lies in the chance to inspire women and provide them with a platform to make their voices heard, especially in the realm of fine arts.

Art as an Empowering Tool for Education

The ‘Sining Filipina’ initiative extends beyond the competition itself. The organizers plan to exhibit the artworks during Women’s Month in March at SM Supermalls. Through this platform, art is elevated from a mere aesthetic pursuit to a lasting testament to life and a form of education that can spark creativity among the youth and the wider community. The deadline for submissions is on January 31, 2024, paving the way for a surge of female artistic voices to be unleashed.