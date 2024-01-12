en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Philippines and South Korea Unite for Action-Thriller Film ‘The Guardian’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Philippines and South Korea Unite for Action-Thriller Film ‘The Guardian’

The boundaries of international collaboration are being pushed further as the Philippine and South Korean entertainment industries unite to create a new action-thriller movie, ‘The Guardian’. The film has already started rolling cameras on the picturesque landscapes of the Philippines, promising a unique blend of suspense, thrill, and cultural exchange.

Crossing Borders with a Notable Cast

Boasting a notable cast, ‘The Guardian’ stars Nam Woo-hyun from the South Korean boy band Infinite, actress Park Eun-hye, and Hallyu star Han Jae-seok. The trio’s talent will intertwine with the skills of Filipino actors such as Yassi Pressman, Jeric Raval, Joko Diaz, and Eric Ejercito, showcasing a unique fusion of eastern entertainment.

Following the Taekwondo Prodigy

The movie, directed by visionary Jeong Jang-Hwan, unravels the story of Park Do Jun, played by Woo-hyun. Do Jun, a gifted taekwondo athlete, surrenders his aspirations to support his mother, Mi-jin, brought to life by Eun-hye, as she grapples with a gambling addiction. The plot escalates when Mi-jin gets kidnapped by a crime boss, catapulting Do Jun into a frantic mission to rescue her.

Introducing the Hopeful K-Pop Artist

Adding another layer to the cinematic experience, the film introduces Filipino actress Yassi Pressman as Sandara, a hopeful K-pop artist. Despite being a star in her own right and Viva Films co-producing the project, Pressman still had to audition for her role. Expressing excitement and honor to be part of the film, Pressman’s involvement underlines the commitment to authenticity and merit-based casting.

The union of the Philippine and South Korean entertainment industries in ‘The Guardian’ is anticipated to not only be a box office hit but also a testament to the seamless cultural exchange between the two nations.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
38 seconds ago
Utopia Music Witnesses Executive Overhaul Amidst Growth Plans
The Swiss tech firm, Utopia Music, known for providing financial services in the music industry, has witnessed a major executive overhaul. Michael Stebler, on behalf of the preponderant shareholder group, has stepped into the role of CEO. This marks a significant transition from the former CEO, Alain Couttolenc who held the position since October, now
Utopia Music Witnesses Executive Overhaul Amidst Growth Plans
'Role Play': A Comedic Action Film with Missed Opportunities
8 mins ago
'Role Play': A Comedic Action Film with Missed Opportunities
Ariana Grande Addresses Personal Life Scrutiny in Comeback Single
10 mins ago
Ariana Grande Addresses Personal Life Scrutiny in Comeback Single
'After Everything': The Unexpected Fifth 'After' Movie Concludes the Romantic Saga
3 mins ago
'After Everything': The Unexpected Fifth 'After' Movie Concludes the Romantic Saga
Mean Girls Musical: A Contemporary Twist on the Classic Teen Comedy
6 mins ago
Mean Girls Musical: A Contemporary Twist on the Classic Teen Comedy
'J Christ': Lil Nas X's Latest Single Sparks Controversy
7 mins ago
'J Christ': Lil Nas X's Latest Single Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
44 seconds
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
1 min
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
2 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
3 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
3 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
3 mins
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
4 mins
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
5 mins
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app