Philippines and South Korea Unite for Action-Thriller Film ‘The Guardian’

The boundaries of international collaboration are being pushed further as the Philippine and South Korean entertainment industries unite to create a new action-thriller movie, ‘The Guardian’. The film has already started rolling cameras on the picturesque landscapes of the Philippines, promising a unique blend of suspense, thrill, and cultural exchange.

Crossing Borders with a Notable Cast

Boasting a notable cast, ‘The Guardian’ stars Nam Woo-hyun from the South Korean boy band Infinite, actress Park Eun-hye, and Hallyu star Han Jae-seok. The trio’s talent will intertwine with the skills of Filipino actors such as Yassi Pressman, Jeric Raval, Joko Diaz, and Eric Ejercito, showcasing a unique fusion of eastern entertainment.

Following the Taekwondo Prodigy

The movie, directed by visionary Jeong Jang-Hwan, unravels the story of Park Do Jun, played by Woo-hyun. Do Jun, a gifted taekwondo athlete, surrenders his aspirations to support his mother, Mi-jin, brought to life by Eun-hye, as she grapples with a gambling addiction. The plot escalates when Mi-jin gets kidnapped by a crime boss, catapulting Do Jun into a frantic mission to rescue her.

Introducing the Hopeful K-Pop Artist

Adding another layer to the cinematic experience, the film introduces Filipino actress Yassi Pressman as Sandara, a hopeful K-pop artist. Despite being a star in her own right and Viva Films co-producing the project, Pressman still had to audition for her role. Expressing excitement and honor to be part of the film, Pressman’s involvement underlines the commitment to authenticity and merit-based casting.

The union of the Philippine and South Korean entertainment industries in ‘The Guardian’ is anticipated to not only be a box office hit but also a testament to the seamless cultural exchange between the two nations.