Philippine Showbiz’s New Wave: Rising Stars Poised for Breakthrough in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
As the curtain rises on 2024, the Filipino entertainment industry buzzes with a new wave of celebrities poised for stardom. This fresh breed of talents, each with their unique blend of skills, are set to redefine the landscape of Philippine showbiz.

Maris Racal: The Triple Threat

Maris Racal emerged as a strong contender with her dynamic performances in 2023. Her ability to sing, dance, and act has earned her the label of triple threat. Her roles in Can’t Buy Me Love and other productions marked her breakout year.

Cedrick Juan: The Award-Winning Actor

Another name making waves is Cedrick Juan. His portrayal of Padre Jose Burgos in GomBurZa garnered critical acclaim, earning him the Best Actor award at the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Kaila Estrada: The Rising Star

Kaila Estrada showcased her acting prowess in Linlang and Can’t Buy Me Love. Her talent has not gone unnoticed, and anticipation builds for her upcoming film projects alongside her father, John Estrada.

Xyriel Manabat: The Versatile Performer

Xyriel Manabat’s ability to transition effortlessly between comedy and drama has made her a hot topic in the industry. With all eyes on her after Senior High, her next move is eagerly awaited.

Elijah Canlas: The Rising Star

Elijah Canlas, known for his versatile performances across different roles, is seeing a steady upward trajectory in his career.

Anthony Jennings: The Breakthrough Talent

Anthony Jennings, popular through his performance in Can’t Buy Me Love, is expected to land more substantial roles and continue his ascent in the industry.

Atasha Muhlach: The Multifaceted Personality

Atasha Muhlach is carving her own path in the industry. Despite her famous lineage, she is making her mark as a host on Eat Bulaga and through her musical talents.

Daniela Stranner: The Anticipated Project

After her convincing portrayal of the mean girl role in Senior High, Daniela Stranner is gaining momentum and is poised for a significant project.

Kaori Oinuma: The Diverse Performer

Kaori Oinuma is proving to be more than a pretty face, with her range of roles in film and TV indicating a promising future in entertainment.

As 2024 unfolds, these rising stars are set to leave their mark on the Philippine entertainment industry, each in their own unique way. Their talent and determination serve as a testament to the vibrant future of Philippine showbiz.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

