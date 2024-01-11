Philadelphia Zoo Unveils ‘Trolls: Save The Humans’ Exhibit: A Call for Sustainability

The Philadelphia Zoo, a pioneering institution for conservation and education, is preparing to unveil a captivating new exhibit – ‘Trolls: Save The Humans,’ by internationally acclaimed artist and activist Thomas Dambo. Set to open on February 1 and run until April 15, the exhibit features six colossal troll sculptures, each crafted from reclaimed wood and standing up to 15 feet tall. This marks the East Coast debut of the collection, previously showcased at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes, California.

Artistry with an Underlying Message

Each of Dambo’s sculptures carries a unique name and narrative, yet all share a unifying theme – promoting sustainable practices such as recycling, reuse, and reduced consumption. Among Dambo’s creations is Big Rusty, a trash-eating troll located in Hainesport, New Jersey, serving as a stark warning against waste and littering. His work is recognized globally, with over 100 troll sculptures made from recycled materials placed in natural and urban environments.

A Call for Conservation

The Philadelphia Zoo, known for its dedication to wildlife and habitats, sees the exhibit as an added opportunity to further its message about making a positive impact on the planet. Visitors to the exhibit can use a Zoo Key to hear stories from the trolls themselves, offering an immersive experience that goes beyond visual appreciation. The entrance to the exhibit is included with the regular zoo admission price, encouraging broad participation.

Invitation to a Unique Experience

By hosting this exhibit, the Philadelphia Zoo not only offers its visitors an exclusive viewing of Dambo’s renowned work but also a chance to reflect on the importance of sustainable practices. The zoo’s efforts to connect people with wildlife and inspire action for animals and habitats are powerfully echoed in the ‘Trolls: Save The Humans’ exhibit, making it a must-visit for all.