Philadelphia Orchestra's New 'Orchestra After 5' Series: A Fresh Take on Classical Concerts

Breaking away from traditional norms, the Philadelphia Orchestra has embarked on a novel journey with the introduction of a new concert series, 'Orchestra After 5.' This initiative aims to attract a diverse audience by marrying classical music with a casual atmosphere, offering an experience that veers from convention while still preserving the essence of orchestral music.

Fusion of Culture and Casualty

The 'Orchestra After 5' series is not your typical classical concert. It is a fusion of culture and casualty, featuring themed cocktails, Brazilian music, and a one-hour concert. These elements are then followed by an informal discussion, encouraging the audience to engage with the music on a deeper level. The series offers a unique experience that appeals to a wide demographic, from loyal fans to absolute newcomers.

Orchestra After 5: A Successful Launch

The inaugural event of this series showcased a blend of Antonio Vivaldi's revered 'The Four Seasons' and Astor Piazzolla's 'The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.' The concert was led by concertmaster David Kim, under the skillful baton of conductor Xian Zhang. The music was further enhanced by a musical collage created by Leonid Desyatnikov, adding a fresh touch to the timeless classics. The performance was not only a musical delight but also a visual treat, thanks to real-time explanations on video screens that helped the audience connect more intimately with the music.

A Step Towards Evolution

The introduction of the 'Orchestra After 5' series is a testament to the Philadelphia Orchestra's recognition of the need for evolution in the world of classical music. By stepping outside the traditional concert format, they have demonstrated a commitment to making classical music more accessible and relatable to a broader range of listeners. This initiative is a bold, forward-thinking move that signifies their readiness to embrace change and cater to the evolving tastes of the audience.