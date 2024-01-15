Phil Dunster, Ellie Heydon Display Affection at Critics Choice Awards; ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’ Among Top Winners

In a star-studded event that shone a light on the best in film and television, the 29th Critics Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California. Among the highlights of the evening was ‘Ted Lasso’ star Phil Dunster and his girlfriend Ellie Heydon, who were caught in a public display of affection. Dunster, looking sharp in a white suit and bow tie, leaned in to kiss Heydon as they posed for photographs. Further adding to the ‘Ted Lasso’ ensemble’s presence, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein were also in attendance, with Temple greeted warmly by her colleagues.

‘Oppenheimer’ Sweeps Major Film Awards

In the film category, ‘Oppenheimer’ emerged as a major victor. The film not only bagged the Best Picture award but also fetched Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Furthermore, the movie’s cast was recognized as the Best Acting Ensemble. Other notable winners included Paul Giamatti, who won Best Actor for his role in ‘The Holdovers,’ and Emma Stone, who was awarded Best Actress for her performance in ‘Poor Things.’

‘Barbie’ Recognized as Best Comedy

Adding a touch of humor to the evening, ‘Barbie’ was distinguished as Best Comedy. The award was accepted by actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, following insistence from host Chelsea Handler for an on-air moment for the movie.

‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ Dominate Television Category

On the television front, ‘Succession’ claimed the Best Drama Series award, with its stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook walking away with the Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series awards, respectively. ‘The Bear’ was declared the Best Comedy Series, with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri earning accolades for their performances. The Best Limited Series award went to ‘Beef,’ with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong winning for their respective roles. Another highlight of the night was Meryl Streep receiving an award for her role in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’